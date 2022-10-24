January 6, Israeli Style

After Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party unveiled their disgraceful plan to abolish the criminal offenses of fraud and breach of trust, thus marking the path to extricate Benjamin Netanyahu from his trial en route to muzzling the rule of law, another no less dangerous path to the same goal was outlined this week.

Army Radio reporter Yuval Segev revealed a recording on the “Boker Tov Israel” program in which the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Isaac Amit, expressed concern that should Likud lose, it won’t recognize the results. “I hope that what we are seeing from you is not, heaven forbid, the beginning of a planned delegitimization of the election results,” Amit says on the recording to the Likud representative, attorney Ilan Bombach, at a closed meeting held about a week ago by the leadership of the Central Elections Committee.

This rare and unusual statement should raise serious concern and be seen as a warning – it wouldn't have been thrown idly into the air had Amit not been suspicious of the number and the nature of Likud’s appeals to the Elections Committee. According to the report, the committee senses that some of the appeals were designed to draw it into answering sensitive questions regarding election fraud, the ballot envelopes and the positioning of cameras at polling places. “You complain of public lack of trust in the electoral process, but your clients are part of the creation of the mistrust,” the justice added.

And lo, on Wednesday, like a self-fulfilling prophecy, Netanyahu declared on Twitter that Likud will record the tallying of the votes on Election Day, despite the fact that this is contrary to the Central Elections Committee’s decision, which only allows the counting to be recorded by inspectors on its behalf. Supreme Court Justice Neal Hendel has emphasized in the past that deviation from this directive “may amount to a criminal offense.” It is not hard to imagine the new plot being hatched in the dark in case it turns out on November 2 that Netanyahu can’t form a government. After the members of the Bibi cult have done all they can to drag Israeli democracy through the mud and inject politicization, fake news and conspiracies everywhere under the sun a-la Donald Trump, why shouldn’t they emulate his deranged loyalists on Capitol Hill on January 6?

Just like the former American president, Netanyahu sees nothing but his personal interests, and the entire point of the party to him is to maintain his own political survival. Like Trump, he has fostered vigorous troops who are only waiting for the command on D-Day. After listening to the recordings collected by Nir Hefetz, who turned state’s evidence, which were revealed on Thursday on Channel 13’s investigative show “Hamakor,” the possibility cannot be dismissed that the order will come from his wife, or his son Yair, neither of whom can bear the thought of never returning to Balfour Street.

Perhaps for Likud voters who still place country over party – if any remain – all the talk about destruction of democracy is just scare tactics, a hysterical mantra, or wild fantasies. The point is that Likud voters know full well that without their leader Netanyahu, they have no real chance to return to power. Like with Trump and the Republican Party, which has become the Trump party, Likud is Netanyahu and Netanyahu is Likud, and there is no worthy heir in sight.

If it’s game over for him, it’s game over for them – unless you cancel all the rules of the game.