Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

January 6, Israeli Style

יסמין לוי
Yasmin Levy
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
נתניהו פגישת עדכון לפיד
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
יסמין לוי
Yasmin Levy

After Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party unveiled their disgraceful plan to abolish the criminal offenses of fraud and breach of trust, thus marking the path to extricate Benjamin Netanyahu from his trial en route to muzzling the rule of law, another no less dangerous path to the same goal was outlined this week.

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Army Radio reporter Yuval Segev revealed a recording on the “Boker Tov Israel” program in which the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Isaac Amit, expressed concern that should Likud lose, it won’t recognize the results. “I hope that what we are seeing from you is not, heaven forbid, the beginning of a planned delegitimization of the election results,” Amit says on the recording to the Likud representative, attorney Ilan Bombach, at a closed meeting held about a week ago by the leadership of the Central Elections Committee.

This rare and unusual statement should raise serious concern and be seen as a warning – it wouldn't have been thrown idly into the air had Amit not been suspicious of the number and the nature of Likud’s appeals to the Elections Committee. According to the report, the committee senses that some of the appeals were designed to draw it into answering sensitive questions regarding election fraud, the ballot envelopes and the positioning of cameras at polling places. “You complain of public lack of trust in the electoral process, but your clients are part of the creation of the mistrust,” the justice added.

And lo, on Wednesday, like a self-fulfilling prophecy, Netanyahu declared on Twitter that Likud will record the tallying of the votes on Election Day, despite the fact that this is contrary to the Central Elections Committee’s decision, which only allows the counting to be recorded by inspectors on its behalf. Supreme Court Justice Neal Hendel has emphasized in the past that deviation from this directive “may amount to a criminal offense.” It is not hard to imagine the new plot being hatched in the dark in case it turns out on November 2 that Netanyahu can’t form a government. After the members of the Bibi cult have done all they can to drag Israeli democracy through the mud and inject politicization, fake news and conspiracies everywhere under the sun a-la Donald Trump, why shouldn’t they emulate his deranged loyalists on Capitol Hill on January 6?

Just like the former American president, Netanyahu sees nothing but his personal interests, and the entire point of the party to him is to maintain his own political survival. Like Trump, he has fostered vigorous troops who are only waiting for the command on D-Day. After listening to the recordings collected by Nir Hefetz, who turned state’s evidence, which were revealed on Thursday on Channel 13’s investigative show “Hamakor,” the possibility cannot be dismissed that the order will come from his wife, or his son Yair, neither of whom can bear the thought of never returning to Balfour Street.

Perhaps for Likud voters who still place country over party – if any remain – all the talk about destruction of democracy is just scare tactics, a hysterical mantra, or wild fantasies. The point is that Likud voters know full well that without their leader Netanyahu, they have no real chance to return to power. Like with Trump and the Republican Party, which has become the Trump party, Likud is Netanyahu and Netanyahu is Likud, and there is no worthy heir in sight.

If it’s game over for him, it’s game over for them – unless you cancel all the rules of the game.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?