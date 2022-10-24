Yes, Lapid Could Bring Peace

About two and a half years ago Gideon Levy wrote here that as opposed to Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu “would never have stood in the city square in Stockholm and shouted ‘We love Israel” (Haaretz, April 23, 2020). Levy was referring to Lapid’s speech in the summer of 2016 to a pro-Israel rally in the Swedish capital, during which he called on the participants in the rally to repeat after him and to say out loud: “We love Israel.”

This speech, in which Lapid attacked the Swedish government for its declared opposition to Israel’s policy in the occupied territories, aroused justified criticism on the left at the time. But today, when Lapid is clearly and firmly presenting the governmental alternative to Netanyahu’s Kahanism, there is room for the left to renew its perception of Lapid and Netanyahu – this time through a more profound observation of Lapid’s “We love Israel,” even if on the face of it, it is no more than a superficial, simplistic campaign slogan.

From the perspective of about 10 years since his entry into politics, we must acknowledge that this same passionate cry of “We love Israel” authentically reflects the basic instinct of Lapid’s public activity throughout those years. It’s true that Lapid’s political discourse is suffused with a direct feeling of love of Israel, like that which he demonstrated with somewhat youthful enthusiasm in Stockholm.

Out of love of Israel he established his center-right party Yesh Atid, attacked in an unworthy, unjustified manner the left-wing Breaking the Silence organization, and unrealistically preached for unity between the settler from Otniel, the Haredi from Bnei Brak and the secular Israeli from Tel Aviv. And it was out of that same love of Israel that he later reached the conclusion that it is impossible to unite with ruinous, racist ultranationalism, turned his party from a center-right party to a clearly centrist one, and publicly adopted the two-state solution, thereby recognizing that this moderate, rational political paradigm would benefit the Jewish state.

In sharp contrast to Lapid, Netanyahu – despite his endless demagogic outpourings about his crucial historical destiny to rescue the Jewish people from those who want to eradicate it – does not have a drop of love for Israel. No, he doesn’t hate Israel – we won’t adopt here the language of incitement against political rivals that characterizes the Bibi-ist style – but he is patently indifferent to the concrete Jewish-Israeli nation.

Only someone afflicted by criminal indifference towards his nation is capable of ripping it to shreds with such systematic cynicism, in a ruthless campaign of inciting its various components against one another, as Netanyahu is doing to the Israeli nation.

Only someone who has built himself a wall of alienation towards the flesh-and-blood members of his nation – a wall that the bulletproof glass cubicle of the Bibi-Ba (“Bibi is Coming”) truck symbolizes in such an enlightening way – can sow such venomous, lethal hatred inside it, as Netanyahu is doing to Israeli society.

We can ask, what is the importance of this difference between Lapid and Netanyahu for the political left? Isn’t love of Israel nothing more than an expression of ethnocentric ultranationalism? The fact is that the ideological history of modern Zionism tells a different story. For example, prominent philosophers of early Zionist nationalism, especially and clearly Austro-Hungarian Zionists who experienced life in a conflicted multinational environment, such as Max Brod and Martin Buber, Shmuel Hugo Bergmann and Rabbi Binyamin, Felix and Robert Weltsch and others, believed that it is actually a strong feeling of love for our nation that is a key to understanding those same nationalist feelings in other nations.

According to this perception, which is called national humanism, the joy of nationalism and love of the nation are fundamentally universal feelings, which every person is capable of feeling, but their universal dimension cannot be understood abstractly, only out of the emotional link to the national “ego.” Only then, by analogy, will it be possible to also properly understand the nature and power of these feelings in the national “other.”

In light of this perception, it is clear that a person like Netanyahu, whose indifference towards the Jewish-Israeli nation as a living social entity cries out to the heavens, would be far more indifferent and insensitive towards the feelings, dreams and aspirations of members of another nation. It is no surprise that such a person – who constantly abuses his own people while dragging them repeatedly to endless election campaigns to guarantee his escape from justice – will continue to abuse another nation even more.

On the other hand, there is a chance that Lapid, out of the depth of his love of Israel, will align himself with the hoped-for path of national humanism, and will develop a genuine national empathy for the Palestinians, out of a real understanding that the members of the Palestinian nation have the same longing for human dignity and national liberation as the members of the Jewish people. Will Lapid want and be able to fulfill this hope? This question will be of practical validity under one condition only – preventing Netanyahu’s return to power and ousting him from political life once and for all.