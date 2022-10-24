Lieberman Deserves More Than Six Seats

The past year and a half, during which Avigdor Lieberman has served as finance minister, have taught us what a thankless position this is. Precisely when you show courage, make the right moves and pull the economy out of the hole, the public shows you no gratitude – proven by the fact that in the last election Lieberman got seven seats, and now the polls show him with only five.

Lieberman received the economy in the worst possible condition: a massive deficit, sky-high unemployment and negative growth. Benjamin Netanyahu, erroneously considered “Mr. Economy,” called on him to be as profligate as himself: “Immediately give financial and economic compensation like we did, and a generous safety net as well, furloughs, grants, and compensation.”

But Lieberman loves the country. He didn’t want to continue with Bibi’s populist methods which have dragged us to he verge of disaster. He stopped the flow of tens of billions to grants and compensations, canceled the furloughs, stopped with the lockdowns and thus returned the economy to activity and growth. He submitted a responsible budget with many difficult reforms, which Netanyahu failed to do for two years, so that 2022 will end with a zero deficit, low unemployment and high growth – all opposite to the inheritance he received.

Lieberman is also the first to put his hands into the fire, when he lowered tariffs and abolished unique (and protectionist) regulatory standards, despite fiery opposition by strong, well-connected pressure groups such as farmers and manufacturers. Thus he opened the door to price decreases.

Regarding food, he has lowered tariffs on produce, meat, eggs, oils, sauces, pastries, jams, snacks and canned tuna – reaping vilification from farmers and Knesset members. He reformed the egg industry for the first time in history. He also abolished 97 unique regulations pertaining to popular food items such as pasta, chocolate and rice, and lowered tariffs and abolished regulations and barriers on hundreds of non-edible consumer items. We saw the initial fruits of his labors in the August and September consumer price indexes, which remained steady, with food prices even dropping.

But Lieberman gets no credit for any of this. The media minimizes the change in trend and keeps scaring us with soaring prices, because that’s good for ratings. In addition, the public has no patience to wait until lower tariffs and removal of standards leads to increased competition and significantly lower prices. So instead of being appreciated for his brave steps, Lieberman is blamed for the price increases that have already occurred, and never mind that our inflation rate is half that in Europe and the U.S. Nobody even cares that this is an imported inflation with well-known causes: emergence from the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

And there is a political angle to the story. Lieberman’s electoral base used to be new immigrants from the former Soviet states; today only the eldest remain. He used to be an extreme right-winger who hated on Arabs daily; today he is part of the change bloc, sitting in the government with Mansour Abbas. He used to be a close friend and ally of Arye Dery; today his main banner is fighting religious coercion. He used to talk here and there about the free market; today he’s implementing it in practice. He used to be Netanyahu’s ally; today he’s the most vehement of the “Anyone but Bibi” bloc. All this carries a price at the ballot box. The old base left because it doesn’t like the changes, whereas the new voters, who do like the change, come aboard only in dribs and drabs.

Lieberman is also the anti-Teflon politician; everything sticks to him. Even a blood libel like that by Yossi Kamisa, a former Yisrael Beiteinu activist who claimed that Lieberman commissioned a murder. Of course the accusation is absurd and illogical, but it fits Lieberman’s scary face, his physique and the heavy Russian accent. Who said that we’re not racists? The bottom line is that he has been a pleasant surprise. He deserves more than six seats.