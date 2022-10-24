Arab Voter Turnout and the ‘Israeli Question’

In his article “‘The Israeli question’ or how to make the Arabs vote” (Haaretz Hebrew edition, October 19) Ameer Fakhoury proposes a solution to the voting issue in Arab society, or more accurately, to the low voter turnout in Arab society.

He argues that the problem stems from the Arab public’s (well-founded) sense of alienation from the state. This alienation undermines the civic identity, which is relevant to the Arab citizens.

Fakhoury wonders how to create a sense of “ours” and “responsibility” among Arab citizens, because these two are the vote generators that will drive the Arabs en masse to the polling booths.

He suggests a model enabling active citizenship relevant to the Arabs, “beginning with its daily and community manifestations and ending with a vote.” To make the Arab citizens feel involved and vote, he says, a “citizenship of shared destiny” is required, to stress and strengthen economic, spatial and environmental mutual dependence. These must be integrated in open, dynamic and inclusive civic discourse, which reflects and establishes a shared civic experience, rather than a unified one.”

But despite the seemingly breakthrough rhetoric, a shared destiny based on mutual dependence – otherwise known as “the two nations aren’t going anywhere” – is not only not a new model, but the oldest one in the book of relations between Israel and its (good) Arab citizens.

The clearest example of this is the “blood covenant” or “brothers in arms,” which was tried on the Druze citizens. In this case, even imbibing from the Zionist project and full integration in Israeli society, including the army, didn’t really help them. Ultimately the nation-state law crashed down on their heads.

Fakhoury forgets the Jews in Israel are willing to sign treaties and be oh so “inclusive,” but only on condition that their superior status is fanatically preserved. The moment the balance is tipped even a little, all the “ours” and “we” crumble, revealing a skullcap and ritual fringes.

His article is a good example of one of the interesting expressions of the ongoing occupation’s normalization in Israel: political writing based on the assumption that Israel is a normal liberal democracy, and the Arab citizens’ problem is their lack of pragmatism. Oh, those nudniks.

The need to propose something – a new model, economic incentives, perhaps even just a coupon to buy coffee on Election Day – to make the Arabs go out and vote, is also typical of those assumptions. Behind all these proposals is the same assumption: This place is normal – a democracy like all others in the world – and the problem lies in some misunderstanding of the side that doesn’t want to vote.

Ultimately, after you bring the lofty words down to earth, Fakhoury’s model is erroneous, because it assumes there’s such a thing as “Israelis.” That’s why he call’s the issue “the Israeli question.” Well, the heart of the problem is that the Jews aren’t interested in being Israelis. They want to remain Jews and maintain their Jewish supremacy over the rest of the citizens. That’s also the reason the Supreme Court refused to recognize the Israeli nationality.

Fakhoury, the “Arab citizens’ voting crisis” isn’t connected to the “Israeli question,” because there is no such question. As Azmi Bishara said, only the Arabs are Israelis.

Even imbibing from the Zionist project and full integration in Israeli society, including the army, didn’t really help the Druze.