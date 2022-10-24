Anyone but Netanyahu – or Gantz

It was a warm, sunny spring day during the first coronavirus lockdown. Like many other people, I refrained from leaving home, so I spent my time working our tiny plot of land (a few square meters).

I also kept tabs on the people “flocking” to Jerusalem despite the threat of the pandemic, and also despite the police, who tried to prevent them from reaching the Knesset. These heroes were coming to defend democracy against then-Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who refused to obey a court order to convene the plenum to choose a new speaker, a very important post in those fateful days.

At noon, I went inside to rest, feeling content. The revolution was already in its final stages, the people had risen up to defeat Benjamin Netanyahu’s incitement machine. I dosed off into a sweet afternoon nap.

But when I awoke, I was already hearing a jarring tune from every direction. What? I asked aloud. Yes, yes, people responded. Benny Gantz, the leader of the camp, has defected. What, the leader himself defected? Yes, he made a deal with Netanyahu under which he will serve as Knesset speaker in the run-up to the two of them forming a rotation government. Goodbye, revolution.

And indeed, Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party – the first opposition party in years to have more Knesset seats than Netanyahu’s Likud and one that, together with the anti-Bibi bloc, could have posed a realistic alternative – was falling apart. A golden, once-in-a-generation opportunity had evaporated. Netanyahu, with the support of the leader of the revolution against him, was once again in the leading role, with full power.

Ever since, I have lived with guilt feelings. Had I given up my afternoon nap, maybe all this wouldn’t have happened.

But Gantz, instead of sentencing himself to live as a hermit in some cave because of his embarrassing defection and his destruction of this great opportunity – and all because he trusted a man whom everyone had warned him wasn’t trustworthy – is now, with great fanfare, seeking to become prime minister.

Truly, shame has committed suicide here. Why does this man, who is now defense minister, deserve to become prime minister when his subordinates are mired in an unprecedented bloody campaign against the Palestinian people? And as if this weren’t enough, when he is also providing protection to the fascists in Area C, the part of the West Bank under full Israeli control, and hasn’t uttered even a word of condemnation, strictly for the record? Given his shameful silence, it’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that he’s playing the role of leader of the Ku Klux Klan, occupied territories chapter.

Meanwhile, he is also playing a transparent double game. In the morning, he visits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and in the evening, his soldiers visit the bedrooms of Palestinian children in the occupied territories. In the morning, he promises another few permits for Palestinians to work in Israel, and at night, he throws hundreds into the occupation’s jails.

This behavior leads democratic Israelis, Arabs and Jews alike, to wonder why they should preserve the current government, since on this issue, it is even worse than Netanyahu’s government was. Gantz is Bibi’s collaborator, and at the first opportunity, he’ll leap into his arms again.

His statement that he won’t sit in a government together with Netanyahu, but on the other hand, he also won’t sit in a government supported by the Arab ticket Hadash-Ta’al mixes honey with poison. He already smashed the first promise to smithereens in one embarrassing moment, and he’ll do so again. But he stuck to his second promise in the face of threats by MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

This man must not be handed the keys to any political move. It’s true that he looks different from Netanyahu; it’s true that he hasn’t been graced with Netanyahu’s talent for incitement; and it’s true that he appears pleasant, since he smiles a lot. But at the moment of truth, he would be willing to sacrifice anything unblinkingly for the sake of maintaining his position.

Just look at the way he unhesitatingly equates Hadash chairman Ayman Odeh with right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, thereby equating a man who advocates peace and equality with a fascist who, in time, will deal with Gantz, too, just as he is now beginning to irritate Netanyahu. Moreover, a man who once boasted of killing 1,364 Gazans needs psychological treatment. He isn’t fit to hold any public office.