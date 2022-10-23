Zara Will Survive the Boycott, but We Won’t Survive Ben-Gvir Unless We Vote

The storm surrounding Zara in Israel’s Arab communities continues to rage. It gained momentum over the weekend when female Arab internet stars and fashionistas called to boycott the international fast-fashion chain in Israel and to “buy from Zara in Turkey” instead.

It all began with a Channel 12 News report claiming that Zara’s local franchise holder, Joey Schwebel – an owner of Gottex, which controls a number of leading fashion brands in Israel, including Zara – hosted a parlor meeting for Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of Otzma Yehudit, part of the Religious Zionism electoral alliance. Unsurprisingly, calls in the Arab community to boycott Zara soon followed. The storm reached maximum velocity when the mayor of the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat filmed himself burning a Zara shirt.

The election, which is little more than a week away, is a critical turning point especially for the Arab community in Israel, even if some people would rather deny this. If support for Ben-Gvir is so shocking to Israel's Arab citizens, then instead of boycotting Zara or burning clothes, they should take action to stop the Kahanist circus: curb Ben-Gvir and his followers by going out to vote. Burning Zara clothing or ordering from Turkey does nothing to weaken Ben-Gvir. What will actually change the political reality, and I emphasize political, is acting on our power as Arab citizens of Israel.

There are a thousand reasons not to vote on November 1, from the events surrounding the May 2021 military operation in the Gaza Strip to the operation there in August, the incessant injury to the Palestinian civilian population on both sides of the Green Line, the trampled dignity of Arab citizens of Israel, inequality and disparities in nearly every area of life to alienation felt by young Arabs – including fashionistas who call to buy at Zara Turkey (instead of leveraging the Zara crisis to get out the vote).

All these and more showcase the intensity of the oppression that Arab citizens of Israel experience. It also speaks to the despair that Arab citizens, especially young people, feel towards the Arab parties that ceased to be relevant, as well as towards democracy and the right to vote.

Feeling politically stuck is challenging. Admitting defeat in Arab society is difficult having failed to spur genuine political change in recent years due to the same faces, figures and slogans. Additionally, the recent dissolution of the Joint List shattered the illusion of “the unity of Palestinian society in Israel.”

Young people are taking the stand of boycotting the election and are refusing to play the Israeli political game on the grounds of “We won’t save Israel from Ben-Gvir.” Yet the many calls to boycott Zara point to the fear of Ben-Gvir’s power and his plan to kick out Arabs from Israel.

Is boycotting the election, or Zara, the right or effective way to influence and change the political map? Absolutely not. Israel’s Arab citizens are not supposed to save the Israelis from Ben-Gvir, nor do they have to serve the “anyone-but- Bibi” camp. But this refusal to take responsibility is destructive and damaging to the Arab community and to the next generation. It’s time to pause for a moment, take stock and ask: Who exactly are we punishing?

The question of freedom and democracy is essential for the Palestinian population in Israel. And as the late author and Knesset member Emile Habibi once said in an interview: “They are like birds who have lived their whole lives in a cage, they initially entered the cage by force, they stayed in the cage, but after many years they began to enjoy this quiet life, so to speak, inside the cage, and saw life inside the cage as ideal.”

The situation is not ideal, and never was. For years, the Arab public has internalized Israeli oppression and the feeling of lack of self-worth in the Israeli political arena which cast doubt on the right to vote. It is not easy to go out and cooperate with the Israeli political game called “elections.” Everyone has a reason why you shouldn’t vote, but this is the time to move your wings and make your voice heard at the ballot box, because by not voting you are weakening Arab society and its political power in the Knesset. The younger Arab generation doesn’t deserve this collective punishment by our own hands. The responsibility is solely toward Arab society: Zara will survive the boycott, but Arab society will not survive and be able to continue its life under the oppressive boot of Ben-Gvir.