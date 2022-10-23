Netanyahu, Despite Your Best Efforts, I Will Not Stay Silent

Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to put Arab voters to sleep in this election campaign, say the media. But despite all his efforts, I’m still awake. How can I, Netanyahu, when your partners Yisrael Katz and Yoav Gallant are threatening me with a new Nakba, while your new acquisition, Itamar Ben-Gvir, openly declares his intention of deporting us?

I’m not sleeping, and I, together with a group of sleep-deprived individuals, have prepared a clarion call to our Arab brethren in Israel. “The price we have to pay today, by getting out and voting, will be much steeper tomorrow,” says the call released to the public, carrying 100 signatures of people from all walks of Arab society, including mayors and heads of local councils, academics, authors and journalists, social and political activists, former Knesset members, artists, doctors, lawyers, engineers and educators. The title: “An emergency requires a general mobilization: Go vote!”

A few hours after the call was published, we already had 250 more signatures. That is still a small number, but the best is yet to come. A very small number of people noted that the intimidating tone of the call was inappropriate. But we, the initiators, believe otherwise. When there are issues causing concern, we must not hide them. The buds of tomorrow sprouted yesterday. In May 2021, a year and a half ago, while the media were tarnishing Arabs with accusations of rioting and committing acts of terror, organized groups of the so-called hilltop youth arrived by bus to Haifa, Lod, Acre and Jaffa, all mixed Arab-Jewish cities, and perpetrated a general rehearsal of what was to come.

At the time, TV broadcaster Amit Segal tried to mislead viewers, baselessly claiming that Arabs had been bused to these mixed cities. Luckily, news anchor Mohammed Magadli was on the scene. It turns out that the ones who had been bused there were extremist right-wing activists, who arrived there in an organized fashion, carrying weapons, under the auspices of the police.

Therein lies the entire difference. While with the Arabs, the outbreak of protests, which sometimes deteriorate into ugly violence that must be condemned, is spontaneous, turning on and off rapidly, the violence on the other side is organized. There are leaders, logistics, spokespeople and collaborators in the halls of power and in the media.

What is happening in the occupied territories is an example of what could happen within Israel. And why not? An Arab is an Arab, whether in the Balata refugee camp or in Nazareth. In the occupied territories there is collaboration between organized groups of settlers and the army forces protecting them, the latter occasionally carrying out what the settlers can’t. We saw this in Haifa, in May 2021, when Arab citizens begged police officers to protect them from right-wing thugs. They soon found out that protecting Arabs from fascists or criminals in their own society is not within the purview of police responsibility.

On the other hand, in order to portray a more complete picture, you could cast many aspersions on the current government, many members of which are tainted with fascism, but you cannot ignore the fact that there are democratic elements there as well. In these difficult days, we don’t have the privilege of giving up on these people. They need us and we need them.

Meanwhile, I hear people saying that it’s good if Ben-Gvir comes to power, so the world sees the true face of the regime here. The question is whether the honorable world, after seeing the true face of Israel’s governing system, will deign to act and restrain it.

Let’s say a Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government starts harassing Arabs, starting with shutting down their cities, imposing curfews everywhere, with administrative detentions and a light finger on the trigger. Can you expect the world to be moved, sending its forces here to stop the horror? Don’t make Syrians, Gazans and Ukrainians laugh.

In our call, we remind people of a popular saying: One person says, “I’m putting a cast on my broken leg.” The second one replies: “I’m straightening it before it breaks.” A vibrant society has to sniff out danger from a distance, let alone when it piles up under its nose.