Orbanization and the Impending Disaster Facing Israel

How frustrating it is to look at impending disaster, an avalanche in the making, when it seems that there’s nothing more to be done except to warn, over and over, until the warnings lose meaning. A week and a half before the election, that’s the sound of the shouted warnings against the destruction of Israeli democracy if MK Benjamin Netanyahu returns to government with a right-wing coalition. They are like crying wolf, and in any case only persuade those who already see it coming, when most of the villagers believe the wolf is a sheep, or worse – they simply don’t care.

