Rich Israel Is Stingy With Its Citizens

This year's election campaign has been an excellent chance for a deep discussion on Israel’s future. But let’s not be naive. With a fifth election in three and a half years, nobody is preoccupied with the parties’ socioeconomic platforms – not the media, not the public, and indeed, not the politicians.

Of course, I also believe that Benjamin Netanyahu must not return to power, but not only because he’s facing serious corruption charges, or because of the incitement that has become standard procedure for him and his people. It's mainly because of his ruinous socioeconomic approach.

Moreover, because Netanyahu and his associates are constantly moving to the right, the so-called Overton window – the range of legitimate positions in the political and media debate – is constantly shrinking. Viewpoints advocating quality public education, the government's responsibility for housing, organized labor or investments in weaker groups are considered extreme by a large portion of the media and the political world.

But while Israel’s governments have behaved in the past decade as if we were still in the 1980s – with Netanyahu emulating Ronald Reagan and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman disguised as Margaret Thatcher – the Western world has progressed. Under President Joe Biden, even the ultra-capitalist United States is introducing economic plans aimed at reducing gaps. It's investing in the public sector.

After all, today it’s clear that a “progressive economy” no longer means exploiting every resource to the farthest limit – whether we're talking about the workers or the minerals under the ground. But Israelis still believe that the fruits of growth are supposed to fall by themselves on the heads of the middle class and the weaker groups.

Here are a few examples of elements of a progressive economy.

“Inclusive growth.” This can also be called long-term government investment in infrastructure and human capital. In this way the state creates infrastructure for the entire population and generates opportunities for the weaker groups that in the past were only open to the rich.

In line with this approach, Israel must do for the social services, teaching and health-care professions what it did in the past for high-tech. It must begin by raising the salaries of these workers and improving their conditions.

Social services. Let’s imagine that it's possible to make an appointment with a psychologist in the public health service for two weeks from now and not a year. Let's imagine that our child’s class has 20 students and that in the hospital our father is treated by wide-awake, focused physicians who aren’t seeing him after a 24-hour shift.

In recent decades, the right wing has systematically starved the social services, and as always it’s not a mistake, it’s policy. Accordingly, the solution is to expand the budget to improve the social services, which ultimately serve us all, not only the weaker groups.

The housing crisis. The state owns 93 percent of the land in Israel. Despite this, and despite the acute housing crisis, the state invites bids for its land at extremely high prices. This is patently absurd. Instead of trying to solve the crisis, the state only exacerbates it.

It’s time to start seeing our home as a basic right and not only as an “asset.” It's time to implement policies such as encouraging long-term rentals, expanding public housing and sustainable housing, and imposing greater supervision and regulation on the market.

The home-work balance. The simple and painful truth is that we work too much, far too much. Israelis work about 9 percent more than the OECD average, and 20 percent more than the strong countries in that grouping.

Still, productivity in Israel is 20 percent below the OECD average. That's why I'm promoting a shorter work week and the right to disconnect at the end of the workday. This will improve workers’ welfare but also ramp up productivity and job stability.

Lieberman boasts that we're a “rich country” but forgets to mention that we're a stingy country – stingy toward its citizens. These riches aren't trickling down to the public, which is groaning under the cost of living, the collapsing public sector and the many hours that people have to work.

A “progressive economy” today is a holistic approach that views the workers as people above all, and the public sector as the pillar holding up the country. It's time to realize that the Messiah isn't coming – we have to abandon the '80s and move forward.

Naama Lazimi is a lawmaker for the Labor Party.