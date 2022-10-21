America’s Dishonest Brokers

What’s Israeli to me? Amos Hochstein. To the Interior Ministry, he’s also Israeli. A Jerusalemite. If you ask the IDF, you’ll find he’s simply a tank crewman, no more and no less. But here’s the thing. After the army, Hochstein settled in the United States, and in recent years he returned to the Middle East wearing an American hat. So American, in fact, that he became “impartial.” So much so that these days he’s serving as the American broker between Israel and Lebanon on the gas agreement. Suddenly an Israeli gets up in the morning and feels he’s an American broker.

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

In the stormy media debates for and against the gas agreement with Lebanon, I haven’t found one ambivalent comment about putting the American brokerage between the two in the hands of an Israeli tank crewman (sorry, an American of Israeli descent). No one tried to conceal that biographical detail. Quite the opposite. Ynet, for example, celebrated “his astounding story” with a laudatory headline: “‘Biden’s guy’: How the Israeli tank crewman became the American broker in the gas agreement.” A star.

I’m wondering if an American broker who had been born in Beirut and served in Hezbollah would have been received with the same comfort and ease, or been given such a light-hearted headline for his amazing story about the Hezbollah rocket launcher who migrated to the United States and became the American broker. No less amazing is that some of the harshest criticism of the agreement was made by another honest American broker, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, the Jewish American David Friedman.

He tweeted his complaint that “we spent years trying” to mediate between Israel and Lebanon, and “no one then imagined 100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel. Would love to understand how we got here.”

Friedman’s speaking in the plural is understood clearly over here. He isn’t even trying to hide his identification with Israel. Maybe he tweeted from his house on Pinsker Street in Jerusalem’s Talbieh neighborhood, a house he bought long before he was appointed ambassador, as a proper Zionist response to the terror attack on Cafe Hillel, where a relative of his was murdered. “A sort of personal empowerment move, meant to prove that terror attacks won’t keep Jews away from Jerusalem,” he said in an interview with Makor Rishon at his Jerusalem home last year.

He said in the interview that he doesn’t have Israeli citizenship “but this may change in the future,” the newspaper reported, describing the smell of chicken soup “his wife Tami was cooking for the grandchildren who were expected to visit.”

Not long ago, that kindly Jerusalem grandfather closed an Israeli conservative conference by encouraging Israel to take responsibility for its fate and annex the territories it sees fit to annex. He recounted the excitement in his parents’ house when the IDF “liberated” Jerusalem and admitted that he realized the greatness of the event only when he was called to the Torah at the Western Wall. He also confessed he’d always been “a constant advocate for Israel’s eternal capital Jerusalem.” Friedman may be a hell of a guy, but he’s as impartial as Channel 14.

How hypocritical therefore was Biden’s reprimand of Mahmoud Abbas, and how little integrity there was in the disappointment with Abbas when he said, after meeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, that the Palestinians “have no confidence in the United States,” and don’t want the United States alone to assist in the efforts to solve the conflict with Israel.

It’s time to stop the American brokerage farce, whose players are almost all American Jews, some of them former or future Israelis. If the United States is a side in the conflict, then it should say so and conduct the negotiation as though Israel is its protégé. And if it really wants to be an honest broker, then come on – Amos Hochstein? David Friedman? Who do they think they’re kidding?