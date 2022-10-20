Legalizing Graft Is Not the Cure for Israel's Corruption Illness

The proposal from Knesset members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman to eliminate the crimes of fraud and breach of trust from the criminal code was seen as an initiative with the goal of aiding former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But according to Rothman, the change was in fact meant to “protect Yair Lapid.”

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

How?

“Tomorrow an attorney general will arrive and decide that the fact that [Hezbollah head Hassan] Nasrallah knew the details of Israel’s gas agreement with Lebanon before the MKs and the Israeli public is an act of breach of trust – he can open an investigation and file an indictment. There is no limitation on his judgment.”

This extreme example was intended to illustrate a point: The law is phrased in a general fashion, and does not spell out what “breach of trust” really is, and leaves the State Prosecutor’s Office too much room to incriminate a legitimate political act. Rothman and Smotrich are not the first to make the point that this is problematic. Similar criticism has been heard for decades from many legal figures from all colors of the rainbow – and also from the Supreme Court, not exactly Smotrich and his friends’ fan club, which ruled that this crime is different than other crimes because “it is not built on foundations defined in a precise and clear manner.”

But while Smotrich and Rothman are diagnosing the illness correctly, they are not heading in the right direction when it comes to the cure. Eliminating the crime without any replacement could very well create a situation in which politicians act with a conflict of interest, or commit other corrupt acts, without the criminal code having a way to deal with them.

Some members of the Religious Zionism party are claiming that the existing laws are adequate – for example, the Gifts Law, which stipulates that gifts to public officials must be registered – but they don’t really provide an adequate answer, and implementing the party’s plan is just replacing the present problematic situation with an even more problematic one. It is somewhat reminiscent of the right wing’s pattern of operation concerning the media: There is quite a bit of truth in the worn-out claims of left-wing bias in the media and the unfair treatment of Netanyahu over the years. But instead of creating a fair and professional media alternative, the critics established Bibi-ist newspapers and propaganda channels.

Anyone who wants to deal with the problems of the crimes of fraud and breach of trust without creating an atmosphere of giving a green light for corruption can also turn in a different direction. In 2009, after a series of discussions headed by then-Attorney General Menachem Mazuz, the Justice Ministry prepared a draft bill on replacing the existing, vague formulation with an updated wording – detailed and clear.

The proposed law listed four characteristic cases of actions that represented fraud and breach of trust: acting under a conflict of interest that affected, or could affect, a personal matter; receiving benefits given to a public servant “because he is a public servant”; the use of inside information; and providing a false report to a public employee or public body. This initiative went nowhere, in part because of the argument that the new legislation included a “basket clause” that left too much room for judgment for the prosecution. Ayelet Shaked, when she served as justice minister, pushed for a new and even more stipulated version, and in 2016 such a version was presented – but it never advanced either.

In his day, Mazuz argued that politicians stuck sticks in the spokes of amendment, because the unclear present situation actually made it harder to obtain convictions, and that makes it “convenient for those in power.” But that was long before someone even thought that the leading candidate for prime minister would be a defendant charged with fraud and breach of trust, and his political partners would propose creating a much more convenient situation for him: simply erasing the crime he committed from the code of law.