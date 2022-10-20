This is how the Israel Defense Forces senior command perceives the army’s enemy in the West Bank: “arsim with weapons.” (“Ars” is Arabic for pimp, and “hoodlums” in Hebrew slang.) In a series of closed briefings and at least one public interview, the army leadership described the resistance in Jenin and the new organization in Nablus, the “Lion’s Den,” as activities of “arsim.”

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

From Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to head of Central Command Yehuda Fuchs and on down, they see the armed young men who are opposing the invasions of the army into their cities and refugee camps as arsim. Now the IDF is eliminating the arsim. Six arsim from the Lion’s Den have already been killed and one was captured. Entry permits to Israel have been revoked from 164 of their relatives.

The IDF is eradicating the phenomenon of the arsim. An army of cleancut and handsome young men, the most moral in the universe, confronting the army of arsim.

It’s hard to know what the senior officers mean when they talk about arsim. It is not politically correct to call an Israeli an ars, but of course it’s permitted in the case of a Palestinian. The commander of the Menashe Brigade, Col. Arik Moyal, explained what happened in Jenin as follows:

“Gangs of arsim who while away their time and play at army. They form all kinds of units, confusion and other nonsense for themselves … There are arsim who have lost their temper, and we have to hit them on the nose now and end it,” according to the settler officer from Tapuah, who is now the one who has lost his temper.

Let’s set aside this arrogant and despicable gutter language of senior IDF officers, whose hollow conceit is their profession. Let’s also set aside humiliating the other. The Border Police and the policemen in the occupation units are wonderful examples of the IDF definition of “arsim with weapons,” certainly no less so that the youth of Nablus and Jenin. The term “arsim with weapons” suits them perfectly. It’s not by chance that Israel sends its own “arsim” to confront the Palestinian arsim.

The “Lion’s Den,” the new armed organization in Nablus, whose childish name could have been spewed out by the IDF computer that knows how to give names like the “Steel Formation” and the “Fire Formation” to IDF divisions, may be composed of arsim. That’s how it is when you grow up in a refugee camp like Balata or Askar, with a refugee past, a present of occupation and a future of despair: You become arsim.

It’s hard to know which of the the arsim would be more violent if they were to fight under equal conditions, but under conditions of occupation, the Israeli arsim are certainly more violent. There is also serious competition when it comes to loutish behavior, and I think that the Israeli arsim are winning.

Many of the soldiers and policemen in the territories no longer know how to talk to the Palestinians, only to bark at them. See the grotesque new description “crossings fighters,” see the Border Police in East Jerusalem or the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade, including the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda battalion, during their nighttime invasions of bedrooms, of children’s rooms.

It’s hard to think of more “ars-like” behavior than that. Maybe it’s impossible to serve in the territories without being an ars. Does Lt. Gen. Kochavi really think that the soldiers whom he sics on the Palestinians are less “arsim” than the “Lions’ Den” fighters? In what way exactly? More educated? More ethical? More humane?

Degrade, degrade the Palestinians. When it comes to the disparity in forces between the “Lion’s Den” and “Netzah Yehuda,” it really is clear who is the stronger, the better armed, equipped and organized. But the stronger one has no ethical advantage in this story, on the contrary.

The arsim of the “Lion’s Den” are taking action to protect their homes and their camps and their cities, when a foreign army invades them. They may be whiling away their time and playing at army, according to the learned diagnosis of Brigade Commander Moyal, but he and his soldiers have no advantage over them. “A black soldier is striking a white soldier,” wrote playwright Hanoch Levin … ”Crying in the rooms and silence in the gardens.”