Would You Put Pinocchio on Trial?

What is this election about? Exactly what the previous four rounds were about. It’s about Netanyahu’s trial and the chance of canceling it. This time, it took Israelis a full four months to realize that, but this week the cat was out of the bag and truth took a stroll in the sunshine.

Many thanks are due to lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman. That’s how it goes in the last lap, things come into sharper focus. It also explains why things were so pale and sleepy up to now. It’s way beyond “fatigue” and “the High Holidays season.” It’s because no one has talked about the real issue.

There is one camp in this country that believes it was permissible to investigate Netanyahu, to indict him and bring the full force of justice to bear upon him – and there is another camp that believes a putsch against him took place, a witch hunt with trumped-up charges, with his prosecution being an illegal act, thus requiring its abrogation. If all the attacks, persecution, intimidation and threats were to no avail, if they didn’t lead to the desired result, it’s time to change the law.

The whitewashed term for this is “reforming the justice system.” Note the evolution: With the conviction of former Interior Minister Arye Dery there were cries of “he’s innocent,” in other words, an argument against the court’s verdict. In the case of Benjamin Netanyahu and his henchmen, including the same Arye Dery, it’s an attack on the very possibility of judging him. The proposal of the party that has assigned itself the name “Religious Zionism” exceeds any legal-criminal considerations. It is a deep, philosophical, essential proposal.

These kippa-wearers, at the behest of Netanyahu, wish to eradicate the charge called “fraud and breach of trust.” In fact, this isn’t an objection to the possibility of prosecuting an incumbent prime minister. For this, some version of the relevant “French law” would have sufficed. Instead, the demand here is to revisit the assumption that fraud and breach of trust is a problem, and if it is, it’s certainly not one to be judged in court. It’s not a crime.

Such a worldview must have come from Netanyahu; it’s doubtful there is anyone else in the entire world whose whole essence is fraud and a breach of trust. He changed his name. He retouched and embellished his life story. He violated the trust of three wives. He repeatedly deluded his voters, his citizens, his allies, associates and world leaders. He made a fool of the naïve Benny Gantz, who had thrown him the last available lifeline.

Only this week did we encounter claptrap and fictionalized accounts in his new autobiography. When asked on MSNBC about his future policy regarding Vladimir Putin and Ukraine, he suddenly had problems with his earphones. Kan News revealed that he left Na’ama Issachar, the Israeli arrested for drug possession in Russia, incarcerated for an extra day, with her mother freezing outside the Russian prison, so he could have his picture taken with her upon her release.

For Netanyahu, fraud and breach of trust is a way of life. Actually, it’s life itself. One can understand why it irks him so much, as it does his ultra-Orthodox, national religious and Kahanist partners: To tell them they can’t defraud and breach trust is to demand that they stop living, stop being.

Regarding the legal system itself, he also demonstrates abundant fraud and breach of trust. After promising Gantz that he would stop assailing the courts, he rushed from their first joint cabinet meeting to the courthouse, where he delivered his mafia-style speech against the legal system. He played innocent in an interview with Channel 12’s Keren Marciano: “What? Never!” with the exact opposite soon coming to light.

This week, his associates were quick to note that annulling these transgressions as crimes would not apply to his trial, but a quick review of the penal code shows that it would. Channel 13 revealed that Likud recently paid hundreds of thousands of shekels to a polling firm headed by state witness Shlomo Filber. Honestly, would you have put Pinocchio on trial for fraud and breach of trust?