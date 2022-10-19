Progressive Politics Are Not Just an Ashkenazi Value

The Israeli left, and Meretz in particular, may have been one of the first social democratic parties to suffer from a belief now widespread in much of the world: The idea that the liberal and social democratic left no longer represents the working class – and is even seen as elitist, arrogant and cut off from “real” people.

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

A part of this sentiment is founded in objective reasoning. Cities have become economic powerhouses and have encouraged residents' pursuit of education, which has a dual effect. It increases salaries and tends to make people more tolerant, open to new ideas and into proponents of a cosmopolitan outlook. Consequently, these urban populations have developed peculiar characteristics: They enjoy economic and social privileges, tend to favor economic and political justice initiatives and are much more likely to be culturally progressive than those who remain in the periphery. More than three quarters of all Meretz voters live in Tel Aviv or in nearby affluent cities.

In Israel, this divorce between the left and the working classes has an additional dimension: the history between Mizrahi Jews and Ashkenazi Jews. Because of the discriminatory policy of Mapai, the dominant political party in the early years of the state, Mizrahi immigrants were far less likely to be settled in urban centers than Ashkenazi ones. These Mizrahi newcomers pursued education less systematically; they accumulated less wealth; they remained attached to tradition and family values.

While in the 1970s the electorate of the periphery was diverse, it slowly became more uniformly right wing. Examples of the voting patterns in several peripheral towns in the last election show this clearly: in Dimona, only 11 percent of the vote went to center-left or left-wing parties; in Migdal Ha’emek, 13 percent.

Meretz – like left-wing parties elsewhere − came to be viewed as elitist, white, smug, unpatriotic. Ironically, Meretz – which was the only party to insistently call for universal human rights – was ethnicized and came to be defined as Ashkenazi.

This is probably the reason why the Mizrahi constituency, which had an agenda close to Meretz's (a more functioning welfare state, better education, stable peace with Israel's neighbors, and more equality between all social groups inside the country), never flocked to the left-wing party. Although historically it was Mapai (the predecessor of Labor) which actively institutionalized discrimination, the image of the white Ashkenazi elite stuck more to Meretz. Once the party was branded as “white Ashkenazi,” some Ashkenazim (the multi-culturalists) and most Mizrahim detached themselves from the very values and ideals defended by Meretz: the separation between religion and state (which helps the country represent all religious groups living in its midst); and universalist values (which underlie human rights and equality before the law). The tragedy of Israeli politics is that secularism and universalism, the two key political inventions of modernity, have become ethnicized and viewed as “Ashkenazi.”

In a forthcoming book, “Left is not Woke,” American philosopher Susan Neiman discusses the Ghanaian philosopher Ato Sekyi-Otu, who reflected on the role of universalism in his culture. Universalism, he claims, is as crucial to African thought as it was to Europeans and, he adds, to suggest that the idea is only a white and European value is a profound insult to his culture. Like him, I feel insulted when I hear that universalism is "Ashkenazi." Mizrahi Jews, who historically were at the crossroads between Muslim and Europeans cultures, are as well-placed as any group to defend universalism, perhaps better placed than most.

Minorities may seem to be better defended by sectorial parties like Shas or Agudat Yisrael. But this is true only in the short term. In the long run, rejecting universalism as well as separation of state and religion encourages ethnic or religious supremacy, strife, conflict, and violence. Mizrahi Jews are far better defended by universalist politics than by identity politics. To declare this view “Ashkenazi” or white is to give up on a fundamental tool for political struggle and equality.