Israel’s Arab Citizens Want an Honest Partnership

The low voter turnout anticipated in the Arab community on Election Day is creating increasing, and totally justified, pressure in the “anyone-but-Bibi” camp in general and among the Arab parties in particular. With just two weeks to go, the expected voter turnout among the Arab electorate is stagnating at 40 to 45 percent. The Arab parties have yet to find a way to alter the trend, especially among undecided voters who are torn between going to the polls and giving in to apathy and their lack of confidence in the candidates.

The bloc for change, and the Arab parties in particular, are once again turning to the Arab public with an assertion that has already been heard in all the recent election campaigns: This election is crucial, the future of the voters (mainly the Arab ones) lies in the balance, and so on. But so far these clichés have not garnered success among the undecided and those opposed to voting, who contend that salvation of the Arab community will not come from the Knesset.

As proof they note that when the representatives of the Arab parties won a record 15 Knesset seats, there was no real change; and that even the presence of the United Arab List in the coalition in the past year did not bring about a significant change in the government’s attitude towards the Arabs, with the exception of a few budgetary and civic improvements. And if that’s not enough, the integration of the UAL into the coalition, which was supposed to seep into Israeli consciousness and bring Jews and Arabs closer together, had just the opposite effect: In fact, the person who shot up in the polls and threatens to be the third largest force in the Knesset is the antithesis of rapprochement and coexistence – Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Apparently the Arab public has noticed something that most of the Zionist parties are trying to downplay: Although the call by the “bloc of change” to the Arab community to head to the polls is wrapped in declarations of “defending democracy and the rule of law,” it is actually a clear attempt by the bloc to rid themselves politically-speaking of a single person by the name of Benjamin Netanyahu. And although for the anyone-but-Bibi bloc Netanyahu embodies the danger to democracy, the Arab public isn’t scared by that, since the discriminatory attitude it experiences is not related to Netanyahu but to perceptions that prevail in the mainstream of the Jewish community.

One of the most common arguments is that if this time Netanyahu is once again unable to form a government, he will end his political career – and in that way the plug will be removed and once again there will be an option of forming a broad-based government with the participation of Likud. And it is precisely this argument that discloses part of the problem that is disturbing the Arab community. Since, in such a situation, it wouldn’t be surprising if leading figures such as Gideon Sa’ar, Zeev Elkin and even Avigdor Lieberman find a way to return to Likud with the familiar excuse of “the good of the country.” Even Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid are once again saying that in their opinion Likud is an ideal option for forming a government without Netanyahu.

But this version means only one thing – if the Arab citizens go out and vote en masse they will be doing the job of the plumber, who is supposed to clear the blocked drain and then leave. All the leaders of the Arab parties, including Mansour Abbas, Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, are well aware of that. They know that after the election, even if they do what is expected of them, they may find themselves outside any circle of influence.

And of course it’s true that in spite of everything, the heads of the Arab parties still have a reason to encourage voting in order to increase the Arab representation in the Knesset, and to hope that this could provide an opening for some kind of change in the future. But if the center-left bloc still wants a real change rather than a cosmetic one, first its members must internalize the fact that the Arab citizens aspire to an honest partnership, a true partnership. They don’t want to be only an instrument to keep Netanyahu out. If we want to encourage voting in Arab society, we have to decide: What is the Arab’s status in your eyes, that of a citizen or a plumber?