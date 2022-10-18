What’s So Offensive About the 'Like' Emoji?

A few days ago, TheMarker reported that members of Generation Z have decided some emojis, including very popular ones, have to go because they are “offensive.”

Among others, the thumbs up emoji that means “like,” the checkmark, the red heart and others were defined by a few thousand respondents aged 16 to 19 as very off-putting. One user of the popular forum Reddit, who identified herself as a 24-year-old woman, explained that in her view, the thumbs up sends a passive-aggressive message. We’re a step away from an emoji turning into grounds for a complaint of workplace abuse.

What’s offensive about the “like” emoji? The young people have answers. But perhaps the fact that they communicate almost completely in writing and the absence of meetings and phone calls have made them blind to the nuances of emotion and intuition.

Yet it’s not only that. They are simply inexplicably oversensitive. For this generation, for which every remark is offensive, every whistle by a construction worker is sexual harassment and every tasteless joke is racism, it’s not enough to label all these things as such. They demand their cancelation, because they have no ability to absorb and deal with them.

This sensitivity looks like the opposite of growing up. Instead of toughening up, we as a society have switched to a diametrically opposed process. Instead of developing an adult indifference to the things happening around us, because we have already seen worse things (or at least equally bad ones), we’ve regressed to the stage where our mother walking away when we’re left at preschool is as bad as a nuclear holocaust.

It’s not clear how this inflation occurred. In our defense, we can only say that this is a global process and that students at American colleges, for the sake of comparison, aren’t any better.

Earlier this month, Prof. Maitland Jones, who taught organic chemistry at New York University, was fired after around a quarter of his students signed a petition complaining that his course was “too hard.” He had been teaching that course for decades and is well-regarded in his profession. But some of his students recently failed their final exam, reducing their chances of getting into medical school, so he was forced to pay with his job.

Some of the people who commented on this story claimed that for years, American students – and certainly those at well-regarded universities, of which NYU is definitely one – have gotten used to the idea that they are customers, and the customer is always right. So if the meal isn’t satisfactory, the chef must be fired. But prestigious universities have been prestigious for hundreds of years, and a decade ago, nobody would have dreamed of firing a veteran faculty member because his students were having a little trouble.

This lack of proportion and excessive sensitivity were also recently evident in the context of the security escalation. Last Friday, at around 10:30 P.M., the Kan 11 television station interrupted its regular programming with a special bulletin about a terror attack.

People for whom the second intifada is still fresh in their memory know that regular programming is interrupted for such a bulletin only when at least several people have been killed on a bus that exploded in flames in a major city inside Israel. But in Friday’s report, there was only one(!) person, lightly(!) wounded, from shrapnel(!), in the settlement of Beit El(!).

This is dog bites man, to use the terminology of a current events class in elementary school. Some traffic accident involving drunk partygoers almost certainly caused more casualties that evening.

When you’re offended by a boss who sent you a “like,” when you constantly feel uncomfortable and victimized if the majority of people in your open-office workspace are men, when you’re convinced that someone lightly wounded by shrapnel in the West Bank is a reason to interrupt regular programming with a news bulletin on Friday night, you have no resilience and you’re simply oversized children.

Once, you could tell all those sensitive souls to “take it like a man.” Today, this would also certainly be considered exclusionary and offensive.