For many years we thought that only in Israel did the Haredim make a mockery of education laws. We believed that in New York they do teach their children math, English, science and history, because there’s a government there that maintains order and supervision and makes everyone follow the rules. So we thought.

Last week The New York Times reported that the New York State Department of Education had determined that a Hasidic boys’ school in Brooklyn is violating state law by failing to provide a basic education. Like scores of other private Hasidic religious schools, it actually teaches in Yiddish and focuses on prayer and Talmud studies. Students hardly learn math, English, science or history, contrary to the law. And because the students do not receive an education that can help them find a well-enough paying job outside the community’s institutions, they fall into poverty and are completely dependent on the community’s leaders – just like in Israel.

The situation here is worse. The Haredi rabbis and machers bar the young people from all contact with general education so they will remain ignorant and dependent on the grants and allowances they obtain for them. They know that as soon as young Haredim acquire secular education, the scales will fall from their eyes and they’ll be able to go to work, earn a good living and stop being dependent on the Haredi establishment. They might even vote for parties other than Shas and United Torah Judaism.

The story in New York exploded because a woman sued the school that her son attended, which led the state education department to require the school to include core studies in its curriculum. In Israel there was a similar case seven years ago, when Out for Change, an advocacy organization for former Haredim, sued the state for financial damages for failing to require Haredi educational institutions to teach them secular subjects.

The Israeli lawsuit is eminently just, but the State Prosecutor’s Office argued impassively that the state has no responsibility in the matter and even threatened the plaintiffs. It was not even willing to accept a compromise by which the state would pay for the plaintiffs’ preparatory courses for higher education. The court also gave them no relief, and even ordered them to pay expenses. Picking on the weak.

So is it any wonder that Yitzhak Goldknopf, the new chairman of United Torah Judaism, has come out brazenly against requiring core studies? He says that “not learning core studies is not a disadvantage. ... We have our protected territory, respect that.” I agree, but not at my expense. It is impossible on the one hand not to teach core subjects and not to go out to work, and on the other hand to rob huge amounts from secular Israelis to fund educational institutions and married yeshiva students. If you don’t touch the state budget, we won’t enter your protected territory.

Goldknopf continues: “I didn’t study core subjects and I know how to send an email.” What a genius. He knows how to press “Send.” But maybe he can leak to us the name of a Gur Hasid who invented the computer, the software and the internet without which nothing can be sent? Let him tell us what he does when he has a toothache. Does he read a page of Gemara, or does he run to a secular doctor who learned core studies?

Goldknopf even said, with extreme chutzpah: “I didn’t see that math and English advanced the country economically.” That’s too much already. It indicates profound ignorance, a disconnected person who isn’t connected to electricity. And indeed, many Haredim reacted angrily to these remarks of his.

But Goldknopf is adamant. He sees us as a foreign regime that he is commanded to trick and extort. Just like in New York. The difference is that in New York they have woken up and begun to seriously monitor the ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, while here Benjamin Netanyahu promised them additional state funding even if they don’t teach core studies. And there’s another difference. In the United States, Hasidim are a small minority that doesn’t influence the state. Here they are a large minority that is growing stronger, that rides on the bent back of the secular, middle-class Israel who will soon give up and collapse.