The Dangerous Delusion of Netanyahu's Fig Leaves

One of the most interesting revelations in the fascinating Hebrew-language biography “The Netanyahu Code,” by Mazal Mualem, is that during his first term as prime minister (1996-99), Benjamin Netanyahu frequently consulted his rival, Shimon Peres, especially on relations with the Palestinian leadership. And indeed, as early as October 1996, he met with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Washington and shook his hand.

I also heard this from Peres himself, back when I was serving as Israel’s consul general in New York. Shortly after he lost the 1996 election, he paid a brief visit to that city, arriving without an entourage. At the end, on the way to the airport, he told me that Netanyahu had asked him to join the government and he asked for my opinion.

When I asked why he would want to join a government led by someone who had incited against Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin before his assassination, defeated Peres in the election and held political positions so different from his own, Peres answered that he thought he would be able to influence Netanyahu. When I wondered how he had reached this conclusion, he said that they talked, and Netanyahu listened. (You can also find a description of this conversation in my Hebrew-language autobiography, “The Girl with the Red Tie.”)

There’s no doubt that throughout his career, Peres believed it was better to be in the government, whatever its composition, than to sit in the opposition devoid of any influence or ability to act. He was certain of his ability to lead developments and of his own course. Other people, such as Ehud Barak, have also believed that joining a government led by Netanyahu could be helpful, especially in preventing undesirable moves.

The question of being able to exert even a slight influence over government policy in any field, and especially our relations with the Palestinians, is also relevant today, on the eve of another election. That’s true regardless of the next government’s composition, but especially so if Netanyahu’s bloc wins the 61 Knesset seats needed to form a government on its own.

In her book, Mualem tries to assess Netanyahu’s unique qualities, decipher his personality and explain his motives. As someone who has been observing his talents and the development of his leadership since the mid-1970s, when he was a student in the United States and I held a diplomatic post in Boston, I have also tried more than once to understand the changes he has undergone.

I’ll admit the truth: I don’t understand how he turned from a talented student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who imbibed the lofty values of American democracy (nobody back then ever imagined the Donald Trump era) into an inflammatory, divisive leader who is waging an unbridled assault on the justice system, academia and the media. What happened to the young diplomat who could conduct a debate, marshaling wonderfully well-organized arguments, while still respecting his opponents and never seeing those who disagreed with him as enemies or traitors?

There’s no doubt that the Netanyahu of the 1970s, or even the ‘80s, was utterly different from the man before us today. Just recently he once again proved, through his irresponsible comments about the agreement with Lebanon on a maritime border, how far he is willing to go to return to power.

During his first term, being an inexperienced leader and given the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, Netanyahu was indeed still willing to “listen,” and even to honor obligations. But not a shred of that remains today.

To the fantasists who still believe even today that by joining a government he heads they will be able to “influence” from within, I can only say that this is a dangerous delusion; you will end up being responsible for the very ills you seek to alleviate. You will merely provide a fig leaf for his refusal to honestly seek an exit from the conflict with the Palestinians, and in the process, you’ll also legitimize his proteges, who will become ministers (if and when) – Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Anyone who helps him achieve his goal – above all, those who are tempted to “influence from within” – will, in their blindness, or lust for power, lead Israel into an extremely dangerous process that will end with the country becoming an “authoritarian democracy” like Poland, Hungary or Brazil, perhaps irremediably.

Colette Avital served as a diplomat and as a member of Knesset.