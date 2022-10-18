One More Victory in Making Conversion to Judaism Easier in Israel

In the past six years a major drama has taken place that few people are aware of. It's one of Israel's most fundamental issues: Who will be considered Jewish enough for obtaining citizenship and joining Israeli society as a citizen with equal rights?

A precedent-setting ruling has just been handed down at the Jerusalem District Court, which recognized private conversions – as opposed to state-sponsored ones – undergone by two noncitizens living in Israel, one from Bulgaria and one from Germany. Based on the conversions, the court ordered the Interior Ministry to register the two applicants as Jews and grant them immigrant status and Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return.

This ruling came after a violation of the law by the Interior Ministry, which for a change this time didn't refuse citizenship to people who weren't Jews. It refused citizenship to people who had legally converted.

Ostensibly, the district court was only ruling on a law that was dealt with six years ago when the High Court of Justice ruled (in an expanded panel of nine justices) that the state must recognize private conversions performed in Israel for awarding citizenship based on the Law of Return.

But reality proved that implementation is the most important thing, above and beyond a court ruling. The High Court ruled on the law six years ago after the Knesset skirted the issue over the years and left only the Law of Return, which rules that every Jew has the right to immigrate – which includes converts.

The High Court ruled that the government may not add stipulations to the Law of Return and demand a monopoly over the conversion process for the purpose of obtaining citizenship. The state feared that private conversions would lead to fictitious conversions in a bid to obtain citizenship, so the High Court set down two clear conditions: The private conversion must be performed when the applicant is living in Israel with a visa, and it is performed by a religious body authorized to do so by the community it serves.

The High Court made a correct assumption: The converting entity would perform the conversion in accordance with Jewish law and after forming an impression about the sincerity of the applicant. Fears about exploitation of the process would thus be greatly diminished.

The court left to the Interior Ministry the authority not to grant rights conferred by the Law of Return to anyone whose conversion was fictitious. The Interior Ministry was only required to examine the validity of the converter’s visa at the time of conversion as well as the integrity of the converting body and the rabbis heading it.

But the law is one thing and reality another. The Interior Ministry found a creative way to violate the High Court ruling and not implement the law. It has refused to recognize all private conversions performed in Israel, with the exception of one by an ultra-Orthodox rabbinical court.

How? First came a raft of excuses based on the ministry's exploitation of its administrative and bureaucratic power. And recently we've heard the argument that the ministry can't recognize private conversions because it hasn't managed – for six years – to define the nature of a recognized Jewish community in Israel; that is, the legitimate private rabbinical courts whose conversions should be recognized.

And so, in its performance over the past six years, the Interior Ministry ignored all the education, experience and outlooks of major rabbis and respected religious institutions. This includes rabbis who also held government positions.

It did this all to hold onto power that was never granted to it, for the purpose of perpetuating a discriminatory and racist hegemony that denies citizenship status to people who converted legally. It sought to preserve a hierarchy that distinguishes among Jews in Israel: Ashkenazim, Sephardim, Russian-speaking Israelis, Ethiopian Israelis – and now also Jews who aren't really Jews.

Apparently the Interior Ministry's working assumption is that every noncitizen who lives in Israel and converts does so for invalid reasons. This is practiced categorically against foreign citizens who have Jewish-Israeli relatives, who married Israelis, who have families here and/or who have fallen in love with Judaism and seek to convert not to live here as foreign citizens or Israeli citizens but as real Jews.

The district court ruling is important because for the first time the Interior Ministry has been clearly ordered to recognize private conversions performed in rabbinical courts, and to register the petitioners as Jews and Israeli citizens. The court is also sending a clear message that the foot-dragging is over; now the Interior Ministry's failures will be held against it rather than to its credit.

From now on all officials will know that they may not delay or refuse decisions on the status of converts. And all applicants will know that they may convert in Israel in any legitimate religious framework, in a way that will grant them citizenship status.

Tomer Warsha is an attorney specializing in immigration and conversion issues. His firm represented the two petitioners mentioned in this op-ed.