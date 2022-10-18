Israeli Media Take Note: Palestinians Are Here to Stay

For the past seven decades, since the establishment of Israel, which continues to prosper, the Palestinian people have been in constant survival mode – in the territories, in East Jerusalem and in the diaspora. Along with Israel’s success, Israelis have, unfortunately, grown used to ruling another people. And so, every escalation in the security situation in the territories, as has been happening in recent days, leads the Israel media to raise an eyebrow as if it had come out of nowhere.

As if daily life is not constantly disrupted, as if it is legitimate for the military reaction to be so harsh it is almost waging a war in the territories – people are being killed, including children, the elderly, doctors and “ordinary” young Palestinians who seek one thing only – recognition of their rights and the establishment of a Palestinian state. A state that will give them hope, as was decided in the United Nations together with the resolution to establish Israel.

As an Arab Palestinian-Israeli whose fate it is to live with a complex identity, I cannot understand the indifference and naiveté in this country about the basic fact that there is also a Palestinian people who demands independence, and that ignoring the fact that any delay in dealing with the issue will only worsen security problems. This indifference and naiveté manifest themselves mainly in the Israeli media, which collaborates with politicians in denying reality, and invalidates historical facts and the very existence of an entire people. But this people is not going anywhere.

And although this people is not going anywhere, the political talking-head television panels include mainly right-wing figures or those who call themselves centrist to justify their political existence. These panels do not feature true leftists or non-sanctimonious Arabs to present the other side as well. They reflect the media itself, which attacks the Meretz chairwoman for daring to ask the defense minister to rein in the army a little, as if more and more Palestinians aren’t being killed every day; as if there is no Israel Defense Forces and no soldiers with itchy trigger fingers; as if there are no IDF soldiers who come from the “hilltop youth,” brimming with hatred for Palestinians, looking to lord it over them with guns and army uniforms as well.

Even when Palestinians are invited to the studios for an interview, those same media figures will hurl accusations at them without giving them a real opportunity to explain their positions. That same media, for the most part, will not apply affirmative action to Arab columnists who are trying first and foremost to enable the general Israeli public to hear their voice so that their logic can be understood. The media will almost completely disregard Arab programming in normal viewing hours and will move those shows to the mornings when everyone is still sleeping, as is the case with the program of Arab journalist Furat Nassar. That media should look critically at itself and stop ignoring the Palestinian people under occupation, even if the issue itself is subconsciously repressed. Such self-examination will allow us to stop for a moment and recalculate our trajectory to bring real hope so our children can finally breathe.

But until such self-examination takes place, we can only hope that all Israelis, Jewish and Arab, will go out to vote to exert their influence and emerge from the subconscious whirlwind of denial toward awareness, hope and success.

Prof. Masharawi is chair of the Steering Committee for Arab Integration at Tel Aviv University.