Get Out the Barf Bags While Watching New Documentary ''Til Kingdom Come'
There are people who should be ashamed of their actions. Others should be ashamed of their government’s actions. But in Israel a new kind of shame has been revealed – the shame of knowing who its friends are. The Israel-lovers of 2020 are either tyrants or ignoramuses. That’s what’s left.
On Tuesday Kan 11 aired a documentary about the latter. The movie by the Emmy-winning filmmaker Maya Zinshtein, “'Til Kingdom Come,” looks at the boorish Israel-lovers, American Evangelical Christians. Instead of a bag of popcorn, a barf bag would have come in handy.