Whoopi Goldberg Was Right, Jews Aren't a Race

Whoopi Goldberg is right, of course. The Jews are not a race. But neither are the “Aryans” a race. The Holocaust was not a “racial” thing but rather monstrous and murderous savagery of human beings toward other human beings. Just as Goldberg said.

She also said that the Jews and Nazis belonged to the same race – the white race. She is wrong about this, of course. There is no white race. Nor is there a black race. There are no more races. The mapping of the human genome has proven once and for all that, genetically speaking, all humans are equal. What a bummer. Now we have to erase the word “race” and all its derivatives from the human lexicon…