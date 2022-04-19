Opinion |
Living in Tel Aviv Has Never Been Worse
Life in Tel Aviv is now worse than it’s ever been in my lifetime, and I’ve been living in it for 35 years. I wonder what songwriter/columnist Eli Mohar, who so loved the city in his songs and columns, would write about it now. The most expensive city in the world is spitting out its veteran residents like shells. It’s for rich people only. Rental prices are spiking to levels of cruelty, along with the avaricious cynicism of landlords. Only people in high-tech or career military officers pay such rent gladly.
