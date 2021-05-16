In Israel, Nobody Opposes the War

There’s no issue that all (Jewish) Israelis agree on more than the launching of a war. Almost a week has passed and no one is opposing this horrific war, not even center-left leaders Yair Lapid, Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz.

They attack Benjamin Netanyahu – you don’t have to be brave to do that – they express sorrow over our suffering, but not a word about this criminal war of choice whose death toll and minuscule advantage it awards Israel is yet to be determined. Yet again, this is proof that there’s no peace camp in Israel, not even a tiny hut.