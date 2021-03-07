Opinion |
'Hamas Will Conquer the West Bank'? How Israeli Defense Officials – and Media – Distort Reality
The Hebrew-language headline of a Haaretz analysis about a potential Hamas victory in Palestinian elections unintentionally reveals a false consciousness
“At a time when Hamas is threatening to conquer the West Bank as well via elections, Israel is looking elsewhere" was the Hebrew-language headline of an analysis by Amos Harel published by Haaretz on February 26 (the English headline was different). Its first section describes senior Israeli officials’ fears of a Hamas victory in the May 22 Palestinian general elections.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content