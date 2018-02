Opinion ZOA Responds: Vicious anti-Israel, Hamas-supported BDS Is Targeting Mort Klein for Influencing Qatar

Like Moses, Esther and Herzl, Mort Klein just wanted to plead the Jewish people's case when he went to Doha. That's why Steve Rabinowitz's hit piece couldn't show Klein had any financial or ulterior motives because there are none - and that can't be said about Rabinowitz himself