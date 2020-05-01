With New Winds Blowing, a Fourth Election Is a Must

To deal effectively with what has happened as a result of the pandemic, both in Israel and abroad, we need a government that has the ability to lead the country into a new, revolutionary era – a government that will bring good tidings, imbue the nation with a new spirit, have the ability to propose daring, creative solutions and enable us to deal with the social, health-related and economic challenges presented by the new world that is gradually emerging from the crisis.

Israel has always had men and women of action blessed with creative thinking, people who have provided original, sometimes even exceptional technological solutions in the medical, high-tech and economic fields. In recent months, these people have provided creative solutions that government agencies were unable to supply.

skip - Israel’s single-use coalition will serve Trump and protect Bibi

Israel’s single-use coalition will serve Trump and protect Bibi Haaretz

A visionary, self-confident government that didn’t see these people as competitors would have encouraged them to continue their momentum. Their original thinking and ability to get things done ought to influence the actions of the government and its agencies even when the threat of the pandemic has subsided. But to maximize the contribution such people could make in the future as well, we need a government that takes full advantage of its most talented citizens rather than using its regulatory powers to harass and frustrate them, as we have seen it do more than once recently.

The emerging government won’t be able to cope with the new measures that this era requires. Its 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers – combined with a corrupt version of the so-called Norwegian Law, which lets ministers resign from the Knesset and be replaced by other people on their party ticket – make it clear that this will be a paralyzed government, and certainly not a government with drive and vision. A significant portion of its energy will be eaten up in internal power struggles among its various political factions and among the unnecessary ministers and ministries whose activities will conflict with each other.

This won’t be a government open to leveraging the abilities of individuals and institutions that, out of a sense of mission, have stood up to help the people and the country. It also won’t devote the money and personnel needed to utilize this favorable moment – which one might even term historic – to get many Diaspora Jews and former Israelis to make aliyah. The diaspora affairs and immigrant absorption ministries will continue to be dormant and peripheral.

Benny Gantz, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signing the unity government agreement, April 20, 2020 Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson

The only way to save ourselves from this regressive government is by holding an election. Yes, a fourth election. This time, unlike with the three previous elections, it is fully justified. We will go into this election after having had plenty of leisure to think, to judge the results of our votes in previous elections and to determine the order of priorities necessitated by the new life on which we must now embark. Today we know very well how far we can trust those politicians who promised never to serve in a government headed by a criminal defendant, but are now enacting laws that will prevent him from standing trial. Through this election, we’ll also be able to express our opinion about those who swore not to rely on supporters of terrorism, but in reality tried to set up a minority government with their votes.

Given our disappointment with the people who promised an Israel free of corrupt leaders, new forces will almost certainly enter the race this time around. They will leverage the new winds that are blowing and the new needs that have emerged, and their chances of succeeding are not negligible.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

But what about the price we will pay, and how is it even possible to vote in these days of social distancing? With regard to the former, the cost of a government with 36 ministers will be several times higher than the cost of a new election. And how will we vote? Through cheap, user-friendly technologies that make electoral fraud difficult. Zoom elections. The United States is also moving toward an election based on such a system. And just as we dealt with the coronavirus better than America did, we can deal at least as well as it will with voting from home.