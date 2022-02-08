Whoopi Goldberg Was Right, Jews Aren't a Race

Whoopi Goldberg is right, of course. The Jews are not a race. But neither are the “Aryans” a race. The Holocaust was not a “racial” thing but rather monstrous and murderous savagery of human beings toward other human beings. Just as Goldberg said.

She also said that the Jews and Nazis belonged to the same race – the white race. She is wrong about this, of course. There is no white race. Nor is there a black race. There are no more races. The mapping of the human genome has proven once and for all that, genetically speaking, all humans are equal. What a bummer. Now we have to erase the word “race” and all its derivatives from the human lexicon…

“Racial doctrines” were always a useful excuse for colonialists, missionaries, conquerors and tyrants, who used them to justify the massacre, dispossession and exploitation of others. The Nazis did this too. Thus, the “Jewish race” was invented to lend a “biological-scientific” dimension to their persecution and extermination of Jews.

The Jews were ahead of the science. They always claimed that they were not a race. We are a people, and we are a religion, they said. A race? No. Could there be such a thing as a “race” that one could join with a note from a rabbi, or a brief murmured prayer and a hop into the mikveh?

And then along came Ms. Goldberg who innocently wondered – why do people say that the Holocaust was about race? It was not about one race slaughtering another race. In other words, she rejected the Nazi “theory” and supported the Jewish claim that Judaism is not a race, and the Nazis did not persecute them for belonging to some biologically inferior “race” but out of vicious, unbridled antisemitism. But instead of thanking her kindly and inviting her to raise a glass of kiddush wine, world Jewry automatically shifted into gear. What she said doesn’t matter, whether it’s right or not is unimportant. But how dare she touch our Holocaust! That’s unacceptable. Only we can do that. Who gave her permission to move our Holocaust? And who is she anyway to tell us that we are not a race? For the Holocaust, we are a race! And as far as Ms. Goldberg goes, we will not forgive or forget.

And the Judeophobic chorus immediately joined in: Everyone denounced and condemned and was indignant and called for her head on a platter, or at least her job. The Anti-Defamation League defamed her, Yad Vashem invited her, ABC suspended her, and figures from across politics and the media went to town loudly proclaiming how they are the true patriots who respect the memory of our Holocaust.

Is this really just a reflexive reaction? Just another embarrassing outburst of historical possessiveness? Could it be a little more than that? Perhaps these are the first signs of a shift in attitude. Of a search for “a scientific genetic identity” that would help to shore up our weakening confidence in the justice of our cause. That would help to temper the mounting sense of existential despair. Maybe the idea of at last being a race – brilliant and generous and cruel – is starting to beckon. To have a biological stamp of approval for feeling superior. Without the constant need to apologize, to be clever about it, to pretend. With DNA and special genes that are ours alone.

This could be highly marketable to various “bases” and make things easier in the future too. God has been on our side on this for a long time anyway. So why not go ahead and encourage what is happening anyway? (Just one small request: I personally have no need for race. So if instead I could just have a nice cup of tea and piece of herring and a good book to read, that would be very nice.)