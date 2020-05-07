Where Was the High Court Till Now?

The High Court of Justice is one of Israel’s cleverest ploys. Nothing beats the High Court at embodying Israel as it wishes to be seen: enlightened, constitutional, democratic. The High Court is its Iron Dome when it comes to democracy. If there are injustices, the High Court will fix them. How lovely is the High Court, how lovely are we. Yitzhak Rabin might have dreamed about a country with no High Court, but the High Court didn’t stop him from doing anything, including the criminal expulsion of 415 Hamas activists to Lebanon, and the aura of the beacon of justice and enlightenment only grew stronger.

The war waged on the High Court in recent years by the right has only added to the illusion: This is a war over democracy that the enemy from the right seeks to destroy, so who if not the High Court will save us? So also goes the subtext accompanying the current High Court hearings about Benjamin Netanyahu: We have a glorious democracy, Netanyahu wishes to destroy it, the High Court is supposed to stop him. The eyes of the liberal camp are now lifted to the justices in masks, awaiting salvation.

This is self-deception. Even in the Pretoria of the apartheid era there was a Supreme Court. There were even democratic elections. Did anyone think of calling the regime in South Africa a democracy? South Africa was also a state of law, but what kind of law was it? In Israel a struggle is now being waged for democracy – it may not be much of a struggle, and it’s certainly not over democracy. When will it be understood that if 4.5 million people have been living for decades without rights under another state’s tyrannical rule, that state cannot be called a democracy? There simply is no such democracy.

Israel is a democracy just as that earlier South Africa was a democracy. Apartheid has not been enshrined in law here, but the way there has been paved – thanks in part to the High Court. The High Court will not stop the slide to apartheid just as it did not stop the occupation. Judicial activism has always known where to stop short: at the Green Line and versus the defense establishment. This activism, even at its peak, becomes passive acceptance when it hits Israel’s discomfort zones. So when a reckoning with the occupation comes one day, a place of honor will be reserved for the High Court of Justice, whose actions helped get us to that point.

Astonishingly, this big moral and legal façade still raises liberal expectations. On what basis? Past precedents? Now the expectation is that the judges in Jerusalem will save Israel from the legal and moral abyss at which the political system has arrived. But it’s not democracy that is standing at the court’s doorstep – this democracy is dubious anyway and the coalition agreement certainly won’t destroy it.

Most of the people now waving black flags and awaiting salvation from the High Court did not take to the streets with the same flags when the High Court authorized and whitewashed war crimes. Now you’re raising your voices? Too late. The High Court is already corrupted. The court, which has never dared to express its opinion on the settlements, for instance, will not muster the courage to rule that someone under criminal indictment cannot serve as prime minister.

Those who come to the High Court’s rescue and cry out against the supposedly mortal blow against it are also playing the game of self-deception: We have an enlightened regime, the bad guys want to hurt it, the High Court is protecting the regime and we good guys will physically defend the High Court. Why defend the High Court? So that it can authorize further acts of dispossession and theft? More war crimes?

When we were kids, my brother and I would overturn our small red tricycle and pretend the big tire was a steering wheel and we were bus drivers. We spent entire days this way, driving an imaginary bus. Israel has constructed for itself a world that is just as imaginary: It is a democracy and it has the High Court to safeguard it. Not much more realistic than that upside-down tricycle bus.