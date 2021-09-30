What Palestinians? Bennett Just Wants Israelis to Sleep Well at Night

In his brief speech to the media before boarding his plane to New York on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett summed up the Israeli narrative on the fight over American funding for Iron Dome interceptors as follows.

“In recent days, we’ve witnessed a few important moments,” he said. “In the sweeping victory in the U.S. House of Representatives, we saw that at the moment of truth, the American people’s representatives gave Israel sweeping support ... There’s a small anti-Israel group that makes a lot of noise, but those guys failed.”

Or in other words, “Don’t worry, guys, it’s just a few people.”

Bennett continued to downplay and repress the problem in his UN address. This was evident not only in his direct mention of the fact that “the United States of America is a long-time trusted friend of Israel, as we saw, yet again, just a few days ago in Congress,” but especially in this embarrassing but accurate sentence: “Israelis don’t wake up in the morning thinking about conflict.”

The latter sentence was accompanied by a real-time example – the Palestinians’ complete absence from his speech. Because reducing the reasons for the steady erosion in bipartisan support for Israel solely to members of the Democratic Party’s “Squad” – especially Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar – was intended mainly to help Israelis block out the “noise” and continue sleeping well at night and getting up peacefully in the morning without thinking about “conflict” and the Palestinians.

This childish narrative about a gang of annoying but uninfluential “witches,” accompanied by a heaping teaspoon of personal demonization (since, after all, it’s inconceivable that their positions might have a more complex ideological explanation than merely being “antisemitic”), results in a significant failure by Israelis to understand the story. The Squad is only the tip of the iceberg of a deeper political process that stems from many years of frustration with the Israeli occupation and the lack of any diplomatic horizon. And its members definitely aren’t alone.

America’s sweeping, automatic support for Israel, and especially the military aid it provides, has long since ceased to be taboo as a topic of discussion, in Washington in general and the House of Representatives in particular. Many proposals have been circulating there for a long time that are meant to ensure that American taxpayers’ money will carry a diplomatic price tag, or at least be accompanied by oversight to prevent human rights violations.

This definitely isn’t a process that originated in circles opposed “to Israel’s very existence”; quite the contrary. A significant portion of the fuel driving it comes from people who care a great deal about Israel’s existence – as a liberal democracy.

The new bill by Rep. Andy Levin, for instance, received only a thousandth of the attention given to the Squad’s position on the Iron Dome funding, if even that much. The bill is meant to ensure American support for the two-state solution and ways to implement it. More than 25 Democrats support it. That is definitely no handful of “extremists.”

True, it also definitely isn’t a direct blow to U.S. military aid for Israel, but it’s part of the same broader process. Many members of the Democratic Party, with support from their base, are fed up with giving Israel carte blanche to continue its military rule over the Palestinians and its rejection of peace. And the more the problem is swept under the rug, the greater this pressure is likely to grow, with or without the Squad.

Just as Bennett and his supporters seek to reduce the problem to a “handful of progressives,” there are people on the other side of the political map who seek to reduce it to the great bogeyman, Benjamin Netanyahu. Granted, Netanyahu owns a lot of shares in this erosion of bipartisan support, thanks to his public clashes with Barack Obama and his warm embrace of Donald Trump. But he isn’t the only reason, or even the most important one. And this is another major failure in Israelis’ understanding of the story.

Some people want to continue imagining that it’s just a matter of a few people who make a lot of noise and who hate us “just because.” Others prefer to think that it’s “all because of Bibi.” And both groups will continue to wake up every morning not thinking about “conflict,” and then look surprised when someone nevertheless mentions the Palestinians.