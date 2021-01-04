Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Watching a Show at High Court

Samah Salaime
Samah Salaime
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Chief Justice Esther Hayut sits in the High Court of Justice, Jerusalem, October 27, 2020.
Chief Justice Esther Hayut sits in the High Court of Justice, Jerusalem, October 27, 2020.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Samah Salaime
Samah Salaime

Tags:

Comments