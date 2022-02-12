This Israeli Commander Embodies the Meaning of Service. That's Why He Became a Target

Military commentators were outraged by the chief of staff’s refusal to oust the commander of the Egoz unit after two members of the reconnaissance force were mistakenly killed by fellow soldiers. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi also took flak over the fact that 78 percent of service members who died in action in recent decades were from the geographic and socioeconomic periphery. The “First Israel” – Ashkenazi elites – evidently send the “Second Israel” to do the dirty work, while their progeny serve in high-tech units. There, in air-conditioned offices, they protect their “moral purity” – and, of course, their lives – while training for the best-paid, highest-demand professions.

This has created an additional layer of discrimination, just as deep. While those who served in tech units start their civilian lives with huge salaries, combat veterans are only beginning a long, wearying journey to acquire an education, profession and status. The gaps between the First and Second Israels, then, never close.

The motives of some of those who cry the cry, so to speak, of the deprived communities that provide the vast majority of our fighting forces are not pure. The two commanders who died in the Egoz disaster – and the battalion commander – come from a different social and ideological environment, one that’s proud to have its offspring fill the ranks of the units that protect Israel’s security with their bodies, with all that entails, including risking death and giving up the good things in life that are assured to those who serve in technology units.

In the reprisal operations of the state’s early years, as well as in the Six-Day War of 1967 and the Yom Kippur War of 1973, one-fourth to one-third of those killed in action came from kibbutzim and moshavim, despite constituting no more than 5 percent of the population. They took justified pride in being an elite that serves the state (a fact that also led them to demand, and receive, privileges in various areas).

Today, as noted, quite a few of the leaders of our fighting elite – the one that protects the lives of the people now assailing units like Egoz – were raised in communities in northern and southern Israel that were founded after independence. They don’t see themselves as cannon fodder, as the professional whiners try to argue.

The truth is the diametric opposite: The young adults from these communities fill the ranks of our combat units with a sense of mission and great pride. In their view, this is both a duty and a privilege.

Kochavi accepted almost all the recommendations of an inquiry panel headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon. These recommendations were necessary and proper, especially with regard to discipline. But as noted, Kochavi refused to oust the unit commander.

This decision is in keeping with what he said about two months ago: “The best are measured by their willingness to contribute ... to sacrifice their lives to protect others. ... That is a timeless value, standing like the strongest rock in the face of fashions, trends and social change. The best are those who do something of value without asking what’s in it for them.”

The commander of Egoz, who has received several citations of merit for courage on the battlefield and seeking engagement with the enemy, meets the norms set for the Israel Defense Forces by Kochavi, and not only by him. He is an example and a role model for the diminishing number of people in Israel who see combat service as a duty and a vocation.

I will not be guilty of suspecting the innocent if I say that this is exactly why some people want the head of the commander of the Egoz Unit on a platter. And that’s another reason why, despite all the criticism, Kochavi saw it as his duty to protect him zealously.