The Media Is Silent on Avram Grant. I Feel Like Screaming.

I am angry. Since the TV broadcast about the investigation into former Chelsea soccer coach Avram Grant I have barely been able to get myself out of bed. In the meantime, I thought a great deal about the ease with which people can say and write things about women who have experienced sexual harassment.

I kept this story to myself for such a long time.

I didn't want to ruin the man’s life. That was never my aim. But I felt that my soul was being destroyed. Every day I felt as though I simply could not get him out of my head. Deep down, I knew I wasn't the only one. I just knew it.

In recent days I have noticed how many people are trying to put a lid on this story, and it hurts me. It was so hard to talk, yet I still I did it. I spoke for the women who can’t find the strength to do so. For the women who fear people won’t believe them or will belittle them.

But last week, I felt that disrespect. And I also felt guilty. I sometimes felt that this court-martial is directed at me, and at us as women. And it makes no difference that I keep convincing myself that I’m not to blame, and that every day I remind myself that I said no. And that no is no. But apparently, no is not enough.

Because when it comes to Avram Grant, I feel the media is suddenly falling silent. It's as though there’s a protective wall surrounding him. A second ago reporters sided with women who experienced sexual harassment. And now? When it’s a person who’s close to you? Where are you? Quiet, silence! Even leading female TV personalities are not condemning the behavior, not saying a single bad word.

I thought I shouldn't have to scream in order to be heard. But now? I feel that I have to shout for so many women who experienced sexual harassment and whom society treats as though nothing happened.

Every day that this story is silenced by people whose job it is to bring the truth to light, my feelings of anger and disappointment at the hypocrisy in our society increases. On every such day I simply feel like shouting, screaming: Wake up!

The writer is one of the interviewees from the Channel 12 investigative program “Exposure” about Avram Grant.