The Israeli Left Has a Suicidal Impulse

When Likud and Shas members of Knesset furiously attacked the plan to lower the cost of living, this was normal and natural, as they are in the opposition. But when members of the coalition cooperate with them and disparage the plan just as fervently, this is not normal. It is a perversion, and it weakens the government in which they sit. To such people, the line from Isaiah – “Your builders outdo your destroyers” – readily applies.

For it’s clear that if Benjamin Netanyahu had presented a similar economic plan, no one from the right-wing bloc would have dreamed of criticizing it. They would have lined up unanimously behind him in the media and zealously defended the plan while savagely deriding any criticism from the left. In so doing they would have strengthened the government, bolstered its public standing and remained in power.

In contrast, the left has an unquenchable suicidal impulse. They hate being ministers who must make decisions, implement policy and compromise. They prefer the opposition where they can do what they love most: criticize the whole world without bearing any responsibility. They are already known for being great experts at destroying their own leaders, so what’s it to them to wipe out Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman?

At the end of the week, members of Meretz signed a letter to Bennett in which they opposed the plan and added that “expenditures should be raised… and VAT lowered.” Populism has no limit. They couldn’t care less about the dangerous budget deficit. Meretz lawmaker Yair Golan found a vulnerable point: “The plan has no answer for the weaker sectors.” But what about the additions that were given for daycare subsidies and negative income tax?

Moreover, shortly before the plan was presented, additions were also transferred to the elderly (who receive supplemental income), Holocaust survivors, the disabled and soldiers, but Golan only wants to talk about what’s not there. He fails to note that most of the addition is going to the people who are the main backbone of the country: hard-working families who pay taxes and do reserve duty.

Labor lawmaker Naama Lazimi, Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni and Kahol Lavan lawmaker Michael Biton also let loose barrages of criticism. As far as they’re concerned, the government should just spend more, and to hell with the deficit. They are helping Bibi return to power.

Another critic of the plan is former Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, who is proposing a different economic plan. His “plan” is nothing but a collection of empty slogans about freezing prices and spending billions on the public. It’s a plan that could only be presented by someone with zero understanding of economics. If his plan were implemented, it would bring growth to a halt, create massive unemployment, a huge deficit and economic collapse. Luckily, he is not the finance minister anymore.

Lieberman’s plan is not perfect. It is missing further measures to boost competition. Lieberman proposes canceling tariffs on numerous food and consumer items, which is the right direction, but does not go nearly far enough. The tariffs on fruits and vegetables, eggs, chicken, dairy products, olive oil, honey and many more agricultural products should be completely removed. The numerous monopolies and oligopolies in the economy must also be disbanded.

Our problem is not just the high tariffs, but also the major bureaucratic obstacles that block competition from imports, for which the Agriculture and Health Ministries are responsible. Similarly, the time has come to take on the five food giants that have monopolistic power and excessive profitability: Tnuva, Strauss, Osem, Coca Cola and Unilever. They should be compelled to sell some of the multiple companies they have acquired so that their power in the food industry is reduced.

The exclusive importers that exploit the public must also be dealt with. This cartel-like system of exclusivity hurts us all and must be eliminated. Let whoever wants to be the exclusive seller of Barilla pasta or Colgate toothpaste go do that somewhere else. We shouldn’t let ourselves be taken advantage of anymore.