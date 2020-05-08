The High Court Evades the Left’s Trap

The High Court debate on whether Netanyahu should be allowed to for a government while indicted, Jerusalem, May 6, 2020

To get society and the economy back on track there will be no escape but to impose harsh measures. These will inevitably require cutbacks, dismissals and belt-tightening all around. The success of these unavoidable steps depends on making brave, far reaching plans, but also (and perhaps mainly) on brave, reliable and resolute leaders, who convince the public to bear the ensuing hardships until we overcome the pandemic’s damage together.

A government whose prime minister and ministers fail to set a personal example, especially in maintaining their integrity and a frugal way of life, will have difficulty dealing with these challenges.

The public will say: Who are you, you bombastic, profligate people – who agreed to build a residence for an “alternative prime minister” – to preach modesty to us? You, who demand one thing but do the exact opposite, dare to come to us insisting on renunciation and sacrifice?

Despite all this, the High Court of Justice was right in overcoming its natural inclination this time and not challenging the specific law, as it usually does. Granted, the law enabling a prime minister charged with bribery to remain in his lofty post, and even to form a new government, is outrageous. But since it’s a clear and unequivocal law, the justices did well this time to curb their activist temperament. The High Court of Justice probably understood, albeit at a critically late stage, that it must reinstate the public’s confidence in it.

The law, it must be stressed, was accepted at the time by both the left and the right. One of its sponsors was Professor Amnon Rubinstein of Meretz.

Judicial activism has been expanding ever since the left fell from power (formally, but not fundamentally, as it turns out). Left-wing NGOs and parties took advantage of the High Court to score ideological and political achievements they couldn’t obtain in the Knesset. They succeeded beyond all expectations. The examples of this are innumerable. This “success” caused large parts of the public to rebel against the High Court.

One of the groups that petitioned against Benjamin Netanyahu this week was represented by attorney Dafna Holz-Lechner. Choosing her, a senior petitioner for left-wing groups and Meretz, exposed the ideological identity of the petitioners (honorable figures, it should be noted). Some of the arguments she made, as did others, like Eliad Shraga, are certainly worthy on the ideological-ethical level, and the state’s leaders must abide by them. But her call to the justices to rule against the law was based on the belief that the High Court would act as it has often done in the past.

“Your honors are facing a difficult decision,” she said, “when the fortress of justice falls, the individual has no refuge from the authorities. Israel’s citizens are placing all their hopes in your honors’ hands. All eyes are raised to you.” That let the cat out of the bag. The “fortress” argument reflects the long history of using the High Court to rule according to its values, i.e. the demands of a dwindling camp.

Until the right started to establish its power, the High Court didn’t see itself as a fortress – certainly not as the fortress of a specific political camp. This camp leveraged it from being an appeals court into an ideological-ethical fortress. This role, which suited the views of the absolute majority of the fortress’ residents, was embraced by them.

No Trojan horse has penetrated the heart of the fortress. Court President Esther Hayut did well to understand, even if considerably late, what a trap was – again – being set for her. Her answer, “No fortress is falling even if we don’t accept your position,” will continue to resonate for a long time.