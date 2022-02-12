The Bad Optics of pro-Netanyahu Pundit's Army Radio Dismissal

I’m ashamed to admit it: I liked listening to Jacob Bardugo on Army Radio. It was spectacular, raw propaganda, and for that reason it was captivating. Everything is on the table, he repeats the same overly blunt messages every day, spreads lies and fabrications and doesn’t let a single fact get through the iron curtain meant to protect one man by the name of Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu saved us from the coronavirus; Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and “Gideon” – the prime minister, the interior minister and the justice minister, Gideon Sa’ar – brought it down on us again, together with every other disaster.

I’ll never forget that when the booster vaccine drive began, Bardugo “reported” senior Health Ministry sources saying only a few tens of thousands of doses remained. Bennett the con man, wouldn’t you know. In the next two months, August-September 2021, more than 3 million Israelis were vaccinated. Lies like these must not be broadcast.

I’m ashamed to admit that I liked it. With Bardugo you knew it wasn’t good journalism, but it was a great show and never a dull moment. The military reporters spread way more lies, propaganda and fabrications than Bardugo, but everyone believes them. The middle-of-the-road hosts have all been co-opted, and worst of all they’re deathly bores. Ben Caspit curses quite a bit and is entirely devoted to a single issue only – hatred of Netanyahu – but no one will fire him, and that’s a good thing.

If Bennett were to cure the entire world of the pandemic, Bardugo would say he’s a con man and his polar twin, Caspit, would say that about Netanyahu. You can’t say anything good about the object of each of their hatreds. Caspit is the tie-wearing, venomous, sophisticated version of the less articulate Bardugo, with the opposite message and the same blind and foolish worship of Zionism and the Israel Defense Forces. But while Caspit is fair, Bardugo is a propagandist.

A propagandist must not be allowed to have a popular show on a military radio station. But neither should he have been fired. It won’t repair the anomaly of Army Radio, it will only make listeners leave it. If Army Radio were to fulfill its purpose, broadcasting news and military programs to soldiers, no one would listen to it. It would have been better to close it down long ago. But there is a much broader and deeper context to firing Bardugo that cannot be ignored. He has become a voice for masses of listeners who felt they never had one. This cannot be crushed by ousting him.

Even if his dismissal was not meant to be politically or ethnically based, it’s impossible for it not to be seen as such. Optics are the name of the game. And the optics of this dismissal are very bad. The voice of another right-wing Mizrahi Jew has been silenced. Defense Minister Benny Gantz and acting Army Radio commander Galit Altstein fired Jacob Bardugo. First they did it to Shimon Elkabetz, Amir Ivgi and Lital Shemesh. It’s all coincidental, unrelated and unintentional – and perhaps nothing is coincidental and everything is intentional.

The claim that Bardugo was unqualified legitimized the move, in which two Ashkenazim purified the station. There is absolutely no chance that Gantz and Altstein said to themselves, let’s get rid of the right-wing Mizrahim, but that’s what happened. These terrible optics cannot be concealed. It strengthens even more the sense of persecution of the Mizrahi right wing in Israel, justified or not. Bardugo is a different voice, one that hundreds of thousands of listeners loved to hear. They must not be given the feeling that they are inferior or persecuted because of this.

Because of this damage, Bardugo – who from the outset perhaps should not have been on Army Radio, because of his level of qualification, which actually improved over the years – should not have been touched. His lack of polish, together with his lies and propaganda, are to his detriment, but it cannot be ignored that now there are many people who think that a pro-Netanyahu voice is a voice that is excluded. Now there are many more people in Israel who feel that the Gantzes and the Altsteins excluded and discriminated against them once again, only because their name is Bardugo, Elkabetz, Ivgi or Shemesh.