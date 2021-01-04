So Netanyahu, Who’s a Hamas Collaborator Now?

From a chronicle of recent times: Benjamin Netanyahu and the United Arab List seen embracing; Turkey seeks improved ties with Israel; several rockets fired from Gaza are intercepted over adjacent Israeli territory, the IDF responds by hitting targets of minor importance; Qataris consider resuming payments of millions of dollars to Hamas in Gaza.

Seemingly, a collection of unrelated and, in a certain sense, positive events. Upon closer look, though, a more complex picture emerges – one that reveals something about Hamas, and about Netanyahu too.

It appears that Hamas – comprising its two wings in Gaza, its ideological extension in Israel and its supporters and patron in the region – desire a Netanyahu election victory and are taking steps to help make it happen. His defeat would spell a threat to them, and they know why.

Among the Palestinians, we have no more bitter enemy than Hamas. It has the blood of hundreds of Israelis on its hands. As opposition leader, Netanyahu pledged to take Hamas down. At the height of the arson balloon attacks, he said they were trying to burn alive Israeli children in the Gaza border communities. This is the Netanyahu who is all talk. The reality is different.

For two years, the residents of the border communities have been completely abandoned. Netanyahu continues to allow bribes to flow to the organization, knowing that some of these funds flow to its military infrastructure, while avoiding driving a wedge between Hamas and Gazans by enabling civilian projects ranging from sewage systems to power stations, as proposed by the IDF and Shin Bet.

On the backs of the Israelis in the Gaza border communities and the hapless Gazans thrives an unwritten pact between Netanyahu and Hamas. For Netanyahu, Hamas is the ideal adversary – a bunch of terrorists who wish to see Israel drenched in blood. An adversary that stands no chance – or as Netanyahu really sees it, poses no risk – of changing, thereby helping to deepen Israelis’ anxiety over the “savages” and “Amalekites” that are just waiting to annihilate us.

Until quite recently, Hamas’ ideological spinoff in Israel, the Islamic Movement, was portrayed as being among the “traitors” – shorthand for all the Arabs in Israel, the “leftists” and every political rival of Netanyahu. In his world, Hamas is depicted as an existential threat (though this is way beyond its actual capabilities) while it is guarded as carefully as a protected plant.

For all of its many faults, the Palestinian Authority does cooperate with the IDF and the Shin Bet in combating terror, but Netanyahu aims to strengthen Hamas at the PA’s expense. Netanyahu also lends Hamas its “uniqueness” and prestige compared to the PA, as the organization that fights against Israel without paying for it.

But after the past year, in the wake of the pandemic, the economic crisis and his looming trial, Netanyahu is in real danger of losing his hold on power. With the incoming Biden administration, and given the positions of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and our friends in the Gulf – sworn supporters of Mohammed Dahlan – a new Israeli government may well have to discuss a possible exit from the dead end in Gaza to a long-term cease-fire arrangement instead. In this case, Hamas supplies Netanyahu with the winning reason to thwart any initiative: The PA does not rule over even half of its people.

Arriving at such an arrangement won’t be easy but the possibility is there, and it could develop into a mortal threat to Hamas in Gaza. Hamas, along with the Qataris, the United Arab List and the Turks are eyeing this threat. They can clearly read the desperation of the criminal defendant who is seeking reelection; in his predicament, even saving Hamas and its sympathizers is deemed acceptable aid.

The legitimization of active participation by Arab parties in the coalition is a welcome step whose time has come. But we should understand that at its base, this is an unworthy deal between the prime minister and the biggest foes of calm and tolerance in the region. And if this is the defendant’s refuge – this is not the way.