Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Settlers Control the Drones. The Israeli Army Then Pulls the Trigger

Amira Hass
Amira Hass
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israeli forces use tear gas to block Palestinians trying to reach their confiscated lands, during a protest in the village of Halhul, north of Hebron, January 4, 2021.
Israeli forces use tear gas to block Palestinians trying to reach their confiscated lands, during a protest in the village of Halhul, north of Hebron, January 4, 2021.Credit: HAZEM BADER / AFP
Amira Hass
Amira Hass

Tags:

Comments