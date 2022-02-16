Separation of Religion and the Bomb

Dima Adamsky’s impressive book “Russian Nuclear Orthodoxy: Religion, Politics, and Strategy,” a Hebrew translation of which was recently published (Maarachot, 2021), documents the symbiotic links that have developed between the Russian nuclear establishment (both civilian and military) and the Russian Orthodox Church since the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

These ties have grown so strong that the church today is enmeshed in Russia’s nuclear industry, from army units in the field to the senior command; in scientific, industrial and operational activities and from the spiritual and ceremonial plane to day-to-day operations.

Beyond its academic and historical contribution, the book raises two intriguing questions for the Israeli reader: Can we see similar developments in the influence of Shi’ite Islam and its institutions in Iran on the country’s nuclear project, now or in the future? Should, and will, religion become more closely engaged with the nuclear establishment in Israel?

As regards the first and more urgent question, we can offer a relatively authoritative answer. The 1979 Islamic Revolution led to the establishment of a clerical regime headed by an Islamic jurist with immense powers. Religious faith became what Prof. Adamsky calls an “enabler” of a fusion of patriotism and religion.

This manifested in the decision to send young people on suicide missions during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, with the promise that they would become martyrs if they were killed. How this fusion plays out vis-à-vis Iran’s nuclear ambitions isn’t so clear.

Since 2003, Iran’s supreme religious leader has been careful to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, resisting pressure to cross the nuclear threshold and issuing a religious ruling prohibiting the acquisition of nuclear capabilities. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s era is nearing its end, however, and there’s a fear his successor could sanction the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

It’s reasonable to assume that faced with these conditions, an Iranian leader would be reluctant to order the use of nuclear weapons for fear of the response. It should be remembered that Iran’s religious establishment has always rejected a marginal religious group, with which former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is affiliated, that espoused the view that a war of Gog and Magog would result in the coming of the Mahdi.

Nevertheless, a new supreme religious leader could one day give Iran’s nuclear project a patriotic-religious color, portraying it as critical for the survival of the revolution and a way of deterring the infidels who harass it. It could vault Iran to the leadership of the Islamic camp, justifying the allocation of valuable resources in its pursuit, in a process similar to that Adamsky shows has happened in Russia.

Thus, the interrelation between religious and national priorities is singularly important in a religious regime like Iran. For Israel, it is critical in our efforts to better understand whether Iran, which has acted with a certain degree of nuclear restraint due to religious rulings, may one day become fully committed to obtaining nuclear weapons, and how it would behave if it succeeds. A change in the religious rulings in relation to nuclear weapons would be a clear sign of a new direction.

In Israel (in sharp contrast to Russia), there has been no specific employment of Jewish religious law (halakha) as regards nuclear activities, nor is there any direct relationship between the nuclear establishment and the civilian or military religious establishment. The prevailing halakha – that the state has the authority to act in keeping with the needs of the public in general, and in defense and foreign-policy issues in general – applies to Israel’s nuclear policy. As it should. It involves a double commandment: 1. to stop threats to our survival and 2., not to do to others what we would not wish done to ourselves. Furthermore, the most widely accepted understanding of the halakhic principle “the law of the kingdom is the law” requires us to accept the global norms that have been established since World War II not to use nuclear weapons except as a deterrent. This principle merges with the Haredi maxim, “Don’t provoke the outside world.”

We may one day face a nuclear-armed enemy. If so, a real tension is liable to arise between the halakha of “if someone comes to kill you, rise and kill him first” and the current approach favoring mutual restraint and living in the shadow of a nuclear balance of terror, and the separation between religious and political decision-makers could narrow.

However, a correct understanding of halakha confines it to a situation of no-choice (“saving a life”). On this basis, it’s very doubtful if halakha will decide (or even needs to decide) how we must behave in a situation like this. Halakhically speaking, the only kind of war permitted today is one of “saving Israel from the clutches of the enemy,” in other words a defensive war in which strategic-political considerations merge with the halakhic imperative.

In any case, it is clear that Israel, unlike Russia and like Western countries, does not need a theological justification for its nuclear deterrence. The world regards a nuclear-armed Israel as a fait accompli and accepts it, recognizing we have adhered to a determined but responsible and restrained nuclear policy (known as “ambiguity”). Even our sworn enemies have internalized the nuclear message that Israel should not be pushed into a corner or its existence threatened.

Therefore, religious law is not required to support (internally or externally) nuclear deterrence. It is doubtful whether we would benefit from adding a religious dimension to the equation of deterrence when we face a balance of terror, which is in any case charged with existential concerns.

More than that, it is reasonable to assume that Israel’s attaching a religious dimension to nuclear policy would encourage our enemies to respond with their own religious (Islamic) narrative and raise the level of hostility toward us. Pakistan has done just that and elicited just that response.

Ariel (Eli) Levite, who holds a doctorate in government from Cornell, is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.