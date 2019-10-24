See? We Condemn It, Too

For years the settlers of Yitzhar have assaulted soldiers, with the consent and backing of the political establishment. That’s the truth, and soldiers who are sent into the territories should know that this will be one of their duties. They must know that if a settler hits them with a rock, the most he will get is a tiepid, noncommittal rebuke. That is the truth. The recent censures by the right in general and Benjamin Netanyahu in particular aren’t worth the pixels they were written with.

It is heartening that figures on the right remembered to condemn last week’s injury of a soldier. That denunciation tired them out so much that when settlers from Yitzhar assaulted soldiers this week, they were silent. Nu, you have to draw the line somewhere!

It’s tempting to get upset about it. It’s tempting to compare the outgoing prime minister’s vigorous, shameful castigation of the TV series “Our Boys,” for example, to his vague and sterile criticism of the violence at Yitzhar. It is both instructive and dangerous to follow the delicate politics of censure that Netanyahu has perfected.

Netanyahu and his allies on the right do not consider censure to be a moral gesture. To them, censure is nothing more than a political instrument that is likely to keep the issue on the public agenda, and for that reason he does not condemn anything that isn’t comfortable for him to discuss.

For the same reason, he and his envoys obsessively demand condemnation from the rival camp. The Netanyahu cult knew how to demand denunciations of a sign held by a protester at a demonstration, just as it knew to keep silent over an iron rod with which Yitzhar settlers hit Rabbi Moshe Yehudai of Rabbis for Human Rights in the head.

Right-wing religious pundits such as Shimon Riklin ignore literal threats of murder while demanding that the rival camp denounce journalists Oded Ben-Ami and Amnon Abramovich for heralding an end to the Netanyahu era with the Aramaic phrase “b’agala ubizman kariv” (speedily, in our days), as if it appeared only in the Mourner’s Kaddish and thus implied a wish for the prime minister’s death, and not in every form of the Kaddish prayer. By so doing, religious commentators held their tongues in the face of concrete violence while whining “why didn’t you condemn.”

When censure turns from a moral gesture into a political pickax, the values we all ostensibly share turn into a dull and divisive Monopoly game, in which each side examines the denunciations of the other. Netanyahu thrives on this divisiveness, which helps him divert the discussion from the violent reality and destructive policy to the words used to describe them.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Israel’s ruling gang sought to return Ahed Tamimi to prison for eight months in the name of “protecting the soldiers.” The same gang endeavored to increase the penalty for throwing stones to 10 years in prison, without having to prove intent to cause bodily harm. In other words, we do not have two equal camps. If Netanyahu cared about the violence of Yitzhar settlers, he could have reduced it significantly. He didn't need Facebook, all he had to do was to remove the mantle of political protection from the settlers.

In the past two weeks Yitzhar settlers have attacked soldiers on two occasions, once before Netanyahu’s condemnation and once after. No one was arrested either time, because soldiers are forbidden to arrest settlers. “That’s what the police are for,” an officer who witnessed an attack in Yizhar in 2010 told the organization Shovrim Shtika. The settlement outpost from where the perpetrators came, Givat Kumi Ori, still stands and gets water and electricity from the settlement that censured them. Also still standing is Esh Kadosh, from which this week’s violent settlers set out for the village of Kusrah, where they pelted Palestinians with rocks.

After a decade with Netanyahu as prime minister, the time has come to stop focusing on words and to start discussing action. Netanyahu regularly let settlers assault soldiers. That's his policy. What he has to say about this is much less interesting.