President Rivlin, Get Off the Fence

In his article “Demonstrations and Democracy” (August 14, Haaretz Hebrew edition), Prof. Shlomo Avineri wrote that demonstrations, not always polite ones, led to the resignations of leaders considered unique in their generation, such as Charles de Gaulle, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin, when they correctly understood that elections aren’t the only expressions of the will of the people. The assumption, or perhaps hope, between the lines is that the demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the loud cries for his resignation, will end the rule of the man under criminal indictment who also failed in the management of the coronavirus crisis.

Avineri apparently doesn’t know the man. President Reuven Rivlin told me many years ago that in Africa they discovered an elephant with the hide of Bibi.

How Trump demolished dishonest Netanyahu's non-denial denial Credit: Haaretz Weekly

Benjamin Netanyahu is facing indictments for bribery, fraud and breach of faith, and he wraps himself in self-righteousness. The social networks are bursting with letters expressing hatred, scorn and disdain for the man and his family, and he entrenches himself in his victimization. Huge signs raised in front of his official residence dub him the “Crime Minister,” and he maintains his innocence. What hasn’t been written and said about Netanyahu? Liar, scoundrel, miser, tyrant, traitor. And his doesn’t budge from his seat.

In his “four tribes speech” in June 2015, Rivlin spoke of a profound sense that “Israeli society is now in need of a wake-up call.” During the five years that have passed since then this feeling has greatly intensified, but Netanyahu’s battle cries against law enforcement agencies, political rivals and a handful of media people who refuse to go along with the program are silencing the wake-up calls. In addition, last September Citizen No. 1 was the chief broker for the premature marriage between Defendant No. 1 and the Kahol Lavan party. This model was the basis for forming the present, awful government.

“It is unconscionable for us to continue to discuss this possibility [a fourth election] as though it were a rational scenario, while we’re still counting our dead,” tweeted the president last week. “If you take us there you, the elected leadership, from whichever party, if you lead us to this terrifying nadir, you will deliver a harsh, painful and unforgivable blow to the country.”

Honorable president, who are you kidding? The one who’s involved in disbanding the government and moving up the election is not “the elected leadership from whichever party.” Is Benny Gantz interested in causing the failure of the rotation agreement? Is Kahol Lavan the party that wants to violate the coalition agreement and pass a two-month budget? And why isn’t your voice being heard in the stinking affair of the sale of submarines to Egypt, which you had the opportunity to smell from up close during your meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel?

According to a report by the Israel Democracy Institute, the institution of the presidency ranks second in the public’s esteem among the country’s democratic institutions, second only to the Israel Defense Forces. But as Kazablan said in the eponymous Israeli film, if you want respect you have to work. The job of the country’s president these days, more than ever, is to throw the full weight of his office and prestige behind the effort to save Israeli democracy from Netanyahu and his chamberlains, or perhaps eunuchs.

When the fifth president, Yitzhak Navon, saw the horrible sights of the massacre in Sabra and Chatila, he didn’t make do with a wake-up call. Navon’s threat to resign led to the prime minister’s dropping his opposition to the establishment of a government commission of inquiry to investigate the affair. He saved the country’s honor to some extent, and also acquired a place of honor for himself in the history books of the Jewish people. Unless he changes course, Rivlin will go down as the president who sat on the fence at a time when a man who crushed the foundation stones of Israeli society was entrenched in the Prime Minister’s Residence.