'Pegasus-ness' Is Trojan Horse in the Israeli Consciousness

The Pegasus affair is liable to hurt the NSO company, which may end up sacrificed to Moloch in the internet public square. But the Pegasus mentality, a product of the technology culture, will endure.

Companies with flashy names will continue selling the fruits of information technologies to all and sundry, as they promise knowledge, homeland security and boundless happiness. “Pegasus-ness” does not merely penetrate cellphones, it takes over our lives and shapes our consciousness. In his recent piece (Haaretz in Hebrew, January 27), Prof. David Ohana presented some of the fascinating historical aspects of man’s love affair with technology. I wish to explore another dimension of this.

Beyond its economic power, high-tech’s meteoric rise signifies the rise of a conscious-cultural elite that displaces previous elites and seizes control of the values and norms through which people understand themselves and their world. Up until recently, there was a clear separation between the elites.

There was the financial elite, comprised of industrialists, bankers, merchants and real estate tycoons; the intellectual elite in which figures from academia, culture and the media were prominent; and the “fulfilling [the Zionist vision]” and “serving” elite with a strong showing in settlement, social action and public service.

This differentiation played an important part in the creation of an ethical pluralism and varied targets of excellence. This differentiation of the elites, with restraint and mutual criticism among them, established a dialectical sphere for observing life and enabled a person to position himself in a multidimensional and non-absolute way.

The turning point came when high-tech began to position itself as an economic, intellectual and “fulfilling” elite. Now it is significantly multiplying its power and tightening its grip on the socioeconomic structure, on the collective consciousness and on the public space. High-tech combines productivity and entrepreneurship in a way that would have made people of the Tower and Stockade era proud. The best minds are channeled to it and the universities find shelter under its wings.

The old elites, which have been pushed to the margins, are now portrayed as irrelevant. The prestige of the combat soldier serving the nation has been shunted aside by the boldness of the cyber warfare units; intellectuals are perceived as being obsolete; teachers and social workers are at the bottom of the pay scale and the prestige scale. The salary stub and the conditions that go with high-tech are perceived as an expression of genuine value. The transformation of Israel into the high-tech nation is a perfect reflection of its new vision.

A few years ago, the principal of a high school for the arts and sciences complained to me that his students had their sights set on Facebook and Google, not on academia or research. The resources of intelligence that the country has nurtured are finding their place in the private sector. So, even if these students help boost the state’s revenue through taxes, in the long-term, the level of research in the humanities, social sciences and the exact sciences will recede, as will the level of cultural creativity.

Pegasus clearly represents how the power of technology is taking over economics, knowledge and the forces that shape the world and its values. The technology world forces itself upon us not only by the necessity of using the knowledge services, but above all by constructing our perception of reality and of ourselves.

Technological thinking focuses on solving problems of execution, and the question of freedom, which is part of the human essence, is foreign to it. Technology does not think about reality ethically; rather, it manages it and upgrades it, and itself, on the basis of quantitative measures that it aspires to effectively maneuver. Technological thinking turns us into users, statistics who are segmented into audiences (intelligence), fed suitable content (consciousness) and channeled toward a desired click or purchase (action). This is soft determinism, in which we “play” our part. While there may be a certain degree of freedom, the system leads us to assume the role of someone who is not really there.

Bear in mind that the universities’ ideal of knowledge was shaped by the Enlightenment movement, which believed in humanity’s power to advance by building and expanding knowledge, knowledge that fertilizes and fuels the technology that spreads the light of progress. Over time, the value of this ideal declined, and the approach to knowledge became utilitarian and competitive.

While the academic ideal viewed the sharing of knowledge as a vital basic element for its use, technological use seeks to obtain an advantage over rivals, and this is achieved by means of secrecy, unique patents and economic competition. The technological use of knowledge is not motivated by knowledge itself but in the service of problems that are quantitatively measured. Knowledge, and society are indentured to parameters that serve the society in the techno-economic battlefield. Ways of thinking and of addressing problems are shaped by external parameters, and their fulfillment is derived in accordance with external benefits.

The way to free ourselves of this Pegasus-ness, from this Trojan Horse that is shaping our consciousness, lies first of all in loosening high-tech’s hold on the elites, which gives it unprecedented influence in molding our consciousness. The state needs to realize that there is a “market failure” here that requires intervention. The intervention need not be aggressive. With minimal economic support, a state can help the other elites stand on their feet and erect alternative value hierarchies that will enable people to observe reality in a multidimensional fashion that provides a balanced perspective.

Dr. Gordon is a philosopher, author of the book “A Metaphysics of Creation for the Information Age,” and Head of Research at Stelo Stories.