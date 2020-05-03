Netanyahu’s Uncharacteristic Gamble

Two questions are bothering politicians and health officials these days. The first is where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading, and the second is why he’s in such a hurry to get there. The answer to both questions, I think, is the same – the decision to hastily and chaotically open the education system is the most political of all Netanyahu’s decisions since the pandemic broke out.

In most European countries that implemented a similar policy of social distancing, isolation of the sick and testing, schools have not yet been opened. In Denmark, where it was decided to open the schools, the infection rate went from 0.6 to 0.9, which sparked general trepidation.

skip - Israel’s single-use coalition will serve Trump and protect Bibi

Israel’s single-use coalition will serve Trump and protect Bibi Haaretz

In light of these figures, why did Netanyahu rush to open the schools, contrary to the position of the health care system and to the displeasure of Education Ministry officials, when he has been so cautious in everything having to do with the pandemic until now?

Netanyahu is often described as anxious and easily pressured. That may be, but to my mind that is his most captivating and leader-like quality – a clearly right-wing individual who hesitates to embark on a military conflict is a man to whom I’m willing to give no small measure of credit. But when it comes to anxieties, we must remember that everyone is sensitive to different threats. It’s worth recalling the conversation between Netanyahu’s attorney, the late Jacob Weinroth, and journalist Ilana Dayan not long before he died. He told of moments of great anxiety at the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, when he would be hastily summoned to speak to his client and his wife and calm them down.

Since Weinroth believed that Netanyahu should seek a plea bargain that would extricate him from the torments of uncertainty, it may be assumed that he pointed out to them that this is an option.

But Weinroth saw a scenario in which his client would enjoy a resounding electoral victory, which would change his legacy dramatically and allow for a plea bargain that would go easy on him before the curtain came down on his political career. Weinroth passed away while Netanyahu was still at the height of a campaign, at the end of which he would fail to win a sweeping victory or establish a government.

But now Netanyahu’s chances are much better. He got through the first phase of the fight against the coronavirus successfully – including daily TV appearances which he ended with a call to MK Benny Gantz to join him in an emergency government. He mentioned Italy and Spain and bound his grim predictions of heaps of bodies of coronavirus victims to the necessity for an emergency government under his leadership.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Now Netanyahu is moving quickly to the next stage, reopening the economy. For the economy to resume functioning at 60 or 70 percent, parents have to be free to go back to work. The sooner the economy reopens, the sooner it will recover and for that to happen, schools and kindergartens have to open.

Netanyahu just needs to choose what scares him more – the courtroom or an increase in coronavirus infections. And so he’s making an uncharacteristic and almost breathtaking gamble.

Since Israel has obtained enough antibody testing kits by now, Netanyahu will be able to know in about two weeks where he’s headed.

You’ll be glad to know that within that same amount of time Gantz and fellow Kahol Lavan party leader MK Gabi Ashkenazi will also be extricated from the torture of uncertainty.

If another wave of infection comes about and we have to go into quarantine again, they’ll share responsibility for this with Netanyahu. But there’s no chance Netanyahu will let them share the glory if the gamble succeeds.

Netanyahu will not head for another election, even if the polls look promising, when the economy is in trouble. But if he is able to manage the crisis efficiently and reopen the economy, he’ll win big.

If he goes for an election in September, he’ll make Weinroth’s dream come true, albeit with certain changes. In two weeks we’ll know whether the chance he took when he rushed children back to school paid off and whether we’re heading for another election. Good luck to us all.