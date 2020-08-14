Netanyahu’s Marshall Plan: Let the Country Burn

No election is in the offing before the second half of 2021. While everyone keeps guessing about what will happen in November 2020, Netanyahu has his sights on November 2021. When it comes to worrying about the future or holding on to his seat through the use of assorted tricks and shticks, no one can compare to Netanyahu in farsightedness. This is in contrast to the future of this country, where he suffers from an advanced cataract, or is it willful blindness?

Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of leaving office, of resigning or reaching a plea bargain, or of pursuing any other illogical or unfeasible nonsense. He has no intention of sitting by the poolside in Caesarea, smoking a good cigar and pursuing his own interests. Our houses are his house, our money is his money, our assets are his. He pursues his interests through exploiting ours.

He believes with all his heart that without him, the state will not survive, and even if it does, it’s clear to him that he wouldn’t survive without it. This is why the two were meant for each other in perpetuity, until death do them part. And if the state wants a divorce? No way, he mutters to himself. “You’ll never belong to another prime minister. Either you’re mine forever, or you don’t exist. As far as I’m concerned, you can burn.” As is the case with such matches, things won’t end well.

Netanyahu is preparing for April 2021. Until then he has to: 1. Sink the submarine affair into the abyss, along with the issue of the shares he sold. 2. See his friend and twin Donald Trump re-elected. 3. Check every morning that his replacement Benny Gantz continues not to want to “go to school.” 4. To test the status of the coronavirus and economic crises. 5. To wish for a cold, rainy winter that will extinguish the flames of the protest, which are licking at the hem of his criminally-tainted robe.

In April, with the arrival of spring, he will appoint a new Mossad chief (from within that organization) and a new Shin Bet chief (with Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of the National Security Council, the intended appointee). He will also appoint a new state prosecutor. (Raz Nizri is the preferred candidate.) Before that he will appoint, through his puppet Amir Ohana, a new police commissioner who will do his bidding.

Why April? Because in June 2021, President Reuven Rivlin ends his term, with the Knesset voting for a new president in May. This is the enchanting option for the false enchanter. If elected, this will entail seven years free of investigations and trials, all of them frozen until 2028. That’s the plan. For Netanyahu, this would be akin to winning the jackpot. One more year until the vote for a new president, followed by seven years in the President’s Residence, will bring the accused to the age of 79, with a statute of limitations applying to all the acts of grace and justice he’s perpetrated. And act he did!

The President’s Residence is large and spacious, and some sycophant or other could redecorate and upgrade it. At least until the Netanyahu family moves in, there have been no reports of damp, mold, peeling plaster, repairs required, germs or any other evil diseases associated with leftists, who are persecuting the royal family personally, based on their “ideology.” The fancy residence comes with ceremonies and flags, red carpets and cocktails, a lot of honor and speeches, many overseas trips and receptions. One doesn’t need a wallet, checks or ready cash, which are only meant for lowly types. This is a veritable paradise for people pursuing honorifics and royal treatment, people who have long forgotten what it means to be modest and humane.

To reach this lost paradise, an institution Netanyahu actually wanted to demolish only six years ago, the Knesset must elect him president. Netanyahu realizes that for most lawmakers to support him, he must have a realistic option of remaining prime minister, otherwise, why should they choose him? The only reason all the players in the political arena – from Likud to Kahol Lavan, from Yesh Atid to Labor, from Habayit Hayehudi to the Joint List – have to elect Netanyahu as president is to get rid of him as prime minister. This will open up the field to a new game, after 12 years of lockdown. Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman, Gideon Sa’ar and their associates will have a real chance of reaching Balfour Street as occupants, not visitors.

To attain the presidency, or at least have an option of doing so, Netanyahu needs to amend one little flaw in his agreement with his alternate, white-flag-carrying Benny Gantz: the rotation clause. Three months ago, he had no choice. The political and judicial sword was at his throat. Now is the time to amend that. For this he needs to pass a one-year budget come what may, since according to the coalition agreement, only the government falling in 2021 over a budget can prevent Gantz from becoming prime minister. In any other scenario leading to the government’s resignation, Gantz automatically becomes premier.

In unprecedented fashion, only two days after the government was formed, Netanyahu started ordering weekly opinion polls. The purpose was clear: to impress Hansel and Gretel (lawmakers Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel), as well as Amir Peretz, Itzik Shmuli, Orli Levi-Abekasis and other opportunists, with the message that “maybe Bibi’s cabin is dirty and smelly, but you’ll freeze to death outside,” since all of the above are below the threshold for getting back into the Knesset. Even (white-flag-raising) Kahol Lavan with its two incompetent generals realizes that it’s cold outside.

After this message was impressed on their minds, it’s time to spin an election threat 50 times a day, until every journalist, politician and pundit is convinced, taking fright. “Not another election! Gevalt! That would be a disaster for the country, help!”.

Gantz and Netanyahu trade blows and then, unwisely and inappropriately, Hansel and Gretel jump into the arena, throwing in a white towel. Just like three months ago, the goal is to save Gantz, but in their folly they are again saving the accused, who contorts his face, bringing the white towel to his sweaty, made-up face. The lovely couple grants him the oxygen of time. The “threat of another election” is removed, and their cushy chairs, official cars, their offices with all the attendant perks, their officials and the waste of money, all remain in place. All for our benefit, obviously. Now the accused will have more time to concoct tricks, weave plots, buy and move to his side more supporters, such as lawmaker Pnina Tamano-Shata and other gems he comes across. Mainly, this will make it easier to dispose of the law looming over him, which would prevent someone charged with criminal offenses from becoming a cabinet member.

It’s like the Marshall Plan, with one small difference. Instead of reconstruction, you have destruction.

The writer is a journalist and strategic adviser, who formerly advised Prime Minister Netanyahu.