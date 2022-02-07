Lapid Is Standing Strong ... Against Evyatar

“Senior U.S. officials have warned against implementing the plan for Evyatar,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a (“harsh!”) letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The plan in question is the beginning of a lengthy process, at the end of which a Jewish community will be established – if it ever is – near Route 5, a strategic highway that runs from the coastal plain to the Jordan Valley.

And what will happen if implementation of this plan, which was approved by the attorney general, nevertheless begins? “This will undermine our relationship with the U.S. and provoke a harsh response from the international community,” Lapid wrote. How frightening!

When it comes to the settlements, the Americans have taken some delusional steps that raise deep doubts about the judgment (and hidden motives) of the leaders of the country in whose hands the fate of the world rests. In 2009, for instance, the U.S. administration threatened Israel with “Bushehr in exchange for Yitzhar.”

The grave, even ominous, meaning of this threat was that if Israel stops building settlements in the vicinity of Yitzhar, then, and only then, will America grant favorable consideration to Israel’s positions regarding the need to remove the existential threat the Iranian nuclear facility poses to it. But if Israel clings to Yitzhar, the price will be the continued production of nuclear energy at Bushehr. This was the White House’s declared, and chilling, yardstick under former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Granted, Lapid made his letter public to preserve his own honor and status (“any steps to implement this plan weren’t taken with my knowledge or consent”) in the eyes of his own party, the government’s left wing and Israeli leftists in general – but equally, and perhaps even more so, in the Americans’ eyes. His resounding, binding commitment to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (“we won’t surprise you”) is etched in the Americans’ minds.

But as Lapid knows very well, it is also etched in the hearts of every Israeli to whom the country’s freedom of action is precious. This goes for both domestic affairs – and settlement belongs in that category – and military action, both near and far, to protect its security and its future.

Lapid knows the hearts of his cabinet colleagues, and he certainly knows the weak, conflicted heart of Defense Minister Benny Gantz. And the defense minister, Lapid’s vacillating rival, is the person authorized to declare (after a professional survey found that the land isn’t privately owned) that the land slated for Evyatar is state land, and to implement the deal made with Evyatar’s residents (who left voluntarily) and the Samaria Regional Council. Consequently, Lapid’s panic is cynical, fabricated and divisive.

If this government were indeed striving, as it has said more than once, for “understanding and harmony” and its ministers were indeed “here to work,” he could simply call for a cabinet discussion of the issue and cast a veto. But the purpose of the letter was to flex his muscles, which may be answered with similar muscle-flexing by the government’s right wing.

As he prepares to enter the Prime Minister’s Office next year, Lapid is supposed to be acquiring diplomatic and leadership experience. His letter proves that his immature, irresponsible character hasn’t changed.

The foreign powers whose pressure he is inviting may accede to his request, thereby demonstrating “leadership” to their own constituencies – something they have proven incapable of demonstrating against the free world’s real enemies. Against those enemies, as has been clear in recent days, they are engaging in appeasement similar to what preceded World War II.

If Lapid, who is also Israel’s alternate prime minister, is warning against the establishment of a new settlement, then clearly they mustn’t stand on the sidelines. What’s needed now is for America and the European Union to organize to save the universe against 50 to 100 Jewish families who may someday live in the area where their ancestors developed from tribes into a nation, and where their identity, culture, beliefs and sovereignty were forged. Now that is truly a threat to world peace.