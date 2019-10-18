It’s Just an Arab Problem, Right?

Sovereignty is the great fantasy of the Israeli right. They want to apply sovereignty, expand sovereignty, demonstrate sovereignty. So, after a decade of firmly right-wing governments, what does Israeli sovereignty look like? More than 70 Arab citizens have been murdered since the start of the year, many of them by gunfire in the street. People are getting wounded by automatic weapons fire in city centers, and our public security minister, who is responsible for local sovereignty, explains that it’s just a part of their culture. But there is no greater failure of sovereignty than allowing our cities to be turned into armed and violent ghettoes.

Ministers from the outgoing government continue to use the word “sovereignty,” mainly because the word is really just a euphemism for “a poke in the eye” and because no one is doing the only thing that is really necessary – to act like caring human beings.

None of us Jews would just let such a number of murder victims since the start of the year pass quietly. No news editor would let us remain unaware that a young girl was struck by gunfire the day before. We would see her and her parents, and a parade of ministers going to the hospital to assure us that something like this will never happen again here.

We would know the murder victim’s name that same day, as well as the name of the person who was murdered the day before, and we would know what their families look like. We would demand that the public security minister explain why organized crime families felt free to fire automatic weapons on city streets. Benjamin Netanyahu, the outgoing prime minister, would say that this wave of violence must stop, that our cities must be made safe again and therefore a unity government led by him is what’s needed.

But when it comes to Arab citizens, none of these things happen. Instead, the public gets Gilad Erdan, a modern anthropologist who has spent his years as public security minister delving into the inner workings of Arab society only to emerge with this conclusion: “Arab society is a very, very – and another thousand times very – violent society.”

The difficulty of the challenge faced by police should not be underestimated, particularly given the total lack of trust between the police and 20 percent of the population – a lack of trust acquired by dint of hard work after Erdan and the prime minister, lay blame against them and call them a security hazard.

It’s hard to expect the police to be able to function in cities that the prime minister describes as enemy cities, and even harder to expect that Israel’s Arab citizens will give a warm reception to police who treat them like enemies. The memory of how the October 2000 protests ended is still fresh, as is the memory of how a Bedouin teacher somehow became an “ISIS supporter” just because the police wanted to cover up yet another incident of being too quick with the finger on the trigger.

The police need the people’s trust in order to operate effectively, and trust has to be earned. Meanwhile, in the hostile vacuum that has been created, criminal organizations and an illicit arms trade are flourishing. Instead of the police being there, we see police officers being sent day after day to Isawiyah on provocative missions that even they don’t see the point of. But before laying all the blame on the police and the government, we need to take a good look at ourselves. It is we who are to blame for our indifference to Israeli cities being turned into strongholds of poverty and crime families, because it’s happening “over there” and “not here.” In our streets, citizens aren’t being shot with automatic weapons. We can just have something to drink and calm down. The criminal groups can continue to grow and arm themselves unhindered. It’s something that’s happening to the Arabs. It’s not something that will ever affect us, right?