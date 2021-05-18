Israeli Jews, It’s Time to Listen

“There’s less and less to say about more and more,” the poet Israel Eliraz once wrote. It seems no time is more appropriate for this observation than the days when lynch-type acts are broadcast on live TV. And when reality is so paralyzing, it’s not a bad time to take an unusual step that most of humanity would find extremely difficult: to listen.

For too long the Jews in Israel, on both the right and the left, have been living in an illusion of “coexistence,” a euphemism for an unequal power balance, Janan Bsoul wrote in Haaretz last week. Listen to her. I will no longer remain silent because I’m afraid of jeopardizing my future career, Zena Abu Zarka wrote that day. Listen to her too. And listen to Sheren Falah Saab, who wrote in Haaretz that day about the blindness and the walls we have built around her.

Listen to the voices of the demonstrators in the nonviolent protests, who keep telling us, each in her or his own words, the message that repeats again and again: We’ve had it with keeping silent. This is the time to take a deep breath and listen, really, to young Arab women and men around this country – not only to whom and to what we want to hear, or to what we think we’ve heard, but a deep, honest listening among equals. The kind that hears both the words and the silences between the lines. The kind intended to understand what some of us are trying with all our might to suppress.

Anyone who tries to really listen will hear, because the truth is bursting from every crack and breach in the streets and our hearts. And this truth, basically, is that a young Arab generation that grew up here with the illusion of equality that we’ve fostered is now demanding that we acknowledge the lie we’re all living.

It’s a generation born long after the Nakba. Many of them have done everything the Jewish establishment has asked of them – they’ve learned Hebrew, gone to university or college and joined the leading professions. Some of them, among the Druze and Bedouin, have even served in the army. A slow, difficult and limited integration was promised to the few who survived this course with excellence.

But the price was clear: They had to agree to always be second-class citizens in the Jewish state – and completely suppress their national identity. This was to keep them separate from the Palestinians, of course. Divide and rule. Be nice pharmacists and hummus sellers and shut up.

And now, like the feminist movements and Black protest in the United States, the time has come for Arab women and men in Israel to force us to hear and see them shattering the glass ceiling crushing their aspirations – a ceiling that for us really is transparent. It’s also transparent (maybe even mainly so, due to the certain disappointment) to the Zionist left, which hasn’t yet bothered to understand, for example, that gentrification, when it’s ethnic, is seen by the other side as political violence that must at least be put on the table.

The violent upheaval we’re now experiencing is a critical historical junction in Jewish-Arab relations in Israel. The right wing is trying to use the riots to justify harsher oppression, and for nipping the buds of a potential political partnership in the future.

In the streets of Arab towns, Israel has imposed a police-military regime that could deteriorate into another collective trauma. On the other hand, as a counterreaction, hundreds of reconciliation initiatives are blooming, proving that there are also people ready to fight for sanity.

From this counterreaction a hope-inspiring healing and mending process can grow. But for this to happen, the “coexistence” camp must realize that the Arab young people in Israel have political opinions that aren’t always pleasant, even to the Zionist left’s ear. We must make it possible for them to talk about it – without censorship. The task of the hour is to listen to them and let their voices be heard. Without that, there will be no equality. Only the continued lie.