Israel Will Pay a Bill for Its Coronavirus Success

The imports that have drawn the most attention during the coronavirus crisis have been swabs, masks and ventilators. But two other imports have made fewer headlines; one is the hundreds of dead who wished to be buried in Israel and whose bodies arrived in private planes. The second is lots of money – $10 billion, to be precise.

This money isn’t a gift, it’s a loan that Israel took in the financial markets in the United States and Far East to fund the huge costs of the crisis. Within a month, the accountant general at the Finance Ministry, Rony Hizkiyahu, who manages the government debt, sold bonds to investors abroad in two issues of $5 billion each.

Hizkiyahu has thus secured the highest sum Israel has ever raised abroad. He didn’t have to raise the money now, but he acted according to the well-known rule: Raise money when you can, not when you need to.

Israel has enjoyed a strong standing in the market in recent years. Its economy has been strong, its debt-to-GDP ratio has been falling nicely, and the budget has usually been managed responsibly. Based on this good reputation, Hizkiyahu was able to raise the money on good terms.

Still, the treasury feared that this reputation would go down the drain due to the chaotic management of the economic aspects of the coronavirus crisis. The Health Ministry demanded that we almost completely paralyze the economy; the total surrender to this demand came at the cost of nearly 1.2 million unemployed within a month, with tens of thousands of businesses on the verge of bankruptcy and huge outlays required to rescue them.

According to the Bank of Israel, the direct budget spending for the crisis could reach 60 billion shekels ($17 billion), with a projected loss to GDP this year of about 70 billion shekels, or 5.3 percent. That’s all happening when the structural deficit was already high due to profligate spending in recent years.

These huge sums require increased debts as a first step, then come tax increases and spending cuts. The bonds were sold abroad at lighting speed, before the markets discovered unpleasant things about what’s happening in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israel’s management of the crisis (under his leadership) compared to other countries, as reflected in the infection and mortality rates. These outcomes are indeed good. But regarding the economy, the story is only just beginning; there are already plenty of indications of failures.

The list includes the slow pace at which government money is reaching victims of the crisis, the channeling of resources even to people who don’t need them, incentives for employers to put workers on unpaid leave when it’s not necessary, and extravagant spending without oversight or consultation with experts.

Also, large swaths of the business sector were shut down unnecessarily; this caused damage whose ramifications will be felt in the coming months when we see which businesses can extricate themselves from the crisis and which can’t.

Yes, the bill will come soon when the new government is formed and the next state budget is drawn up. That will be the moment when the truly tough economic decisions have to be made: how to assist hundreds of thousands of unemployed and tens of thousands of failing businesses, and how to close the gaping hole in the budget.

The new government’s test will be in whether it institutes a prudent funding policy, or whether it knuckles under to extortion and power grabs. The coalition agreement between Likud and Kahol Lavan, which focuses on distributing plunder and power, alludes to the culture of governing and the nature of what the economy has in store in the coming year.