Israel's National Security Council Members: You're Carriers of Oppression and Exclusion

Immediately after reading the response of the National Security Council to the request by social action organizations, published Monday (“Israel’s National Security Council rejects call to add women and minorities to coronavirus expert panel”), I ran to my desk. My corset made it hard for me to run, and my heavy skirts got tangled between my legs. That’s why I slowed down. When I reached my desk, I sat down and took out the inkwell and the quill, which I use regularly, to write a suitable response. After all, the year is not 2020. At least, the NSC hasn’t been informed that it is.

About three weeks ago it turned out that the team that has advised the NSC on an exit strategy from the coronavirus pandemic in the country includes 23 experts and eight research assistants. All the experts are men, and only two of the assistants are women. Now the NSC has rejected the call by social justice and civil society groups to immediately add women to its panels of experts.

Back to the desk, the quill and my letter to the council:

1. Thank you for your reply, which is full of words addressed specifically to women (using the feminine form). There is no question that when it comes to the correct use of Hebrew, there are real experts among you.

2. My esteemed friends, we are in the midst of a war against an invisible enemy, which is exacting a high price in blood. As opposed to what is presented in the graphs that you have become accustomed to showing us in recent weeks, the virus actually does distinguish between different parts of the population. Its preferred victims are not middle-aged men, but babies, toddlers, little girls, adolescent girls and women.

3. This disease has been wreaking havoc on society since the dawn of mankind. Only in the past 100 years, and especially in the past decade, have there been encouraging signs of recovery. About two years ago we were convinced that we had arrived at the level of herd immunity. We celebrated the end of the lockdown prematurely, and we were mistaken.

4. Now, in order to prevent a renewed outbreak, the entire population must be tested. Even without inserting swabs into your noses, I am able to inform you of the lab results: You are carriers.

5. The crisis is teaching us that even achievements can be retracted. The way roles are divided in every household is hard to quantify, but there are statistics, with which you won’t be able to argue: The number of women who have been sent on unpaid leave or were laid off is about 28 percent higher than the number of men who lost their jobs: 535,000 women, as compared to 419,000 men.

6. As opposed to the fight against the coronavirus, the battle against contempt, oppression and exclusion of women can be won without doctors, hand sanitizer or ventilators. On the other hand, you will have to remove the masks from your faces. Like the one in the paragraph in your letter where it’s written that your “decision making is based on ... a comprehensive variety of sectors, disciplines and points of view.” Bullshit.

7. It is logical that half the population is represented by not a single expert in your advisory body, at this historic hour? Is it conceivable that a request to repair the injustice receives a negative reply? Is it possible that instead of saying, “Sorry, we made a mistake, we’ll fix it,” you have chosen to dispatch all the women of Israel, without exception, to respond to the public appeal by asking for suggestions and ideas – which only after an examination "by “professionals” (in other words, men) will or will not be submitted for consideration by the government?

8. Declare a state of emergency! The incidence of illness, as indicated by your letter, is more serious than we thought.