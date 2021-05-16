In Israel, Nobody Opposes the War

There’s no issue that all (Jewish) Israelis agree on more than the launching of a war. Almost a week has passed and no one is opposing this horrific war, not even center-left leaders Yair Lapid, Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz.

They attack Benjamin Netanyahu – you don’t have to be brave to do that – they express sorrow over our suffering, but not a word about this criminal war of choice whose death toll and minuscule advantage it awards Israel is yet to be determined. Yet again, this is proof that there’s no peace camp in Israel, not even a tiny hut.

The TV studio commentators are à la “Apocalypse Now,” hordes of retired generals and Shin Bet agents trumpeting a uniform and repulsive chorus. The saliva flows and the eyes flash, lifted upward toward the glorious pilots who have managed to elude and destroy the enemy’s sophisticated air defense: two torn kites on a good day. The bombing of the helpless favela of Gaza is “proof that our air force is the best in the world,” one senior newscaster said in a voice trembling with emotion.

And the results aren’t being displayed. Israelis don’t have a clue about what’s happening in Gaza, not a notion of what the military is doing in their name. That’s why they’re clamoring for more, why they’re so certain of the justice of their cause.

We can assume that if more Israelis saw the pictures from Gaza, at least some of them would cry out and call for a halt to this horror. I’ve received photos of the mangled bodies of 40 children, Friday night’s harvest in Gaza. You can’t remain silent after viewing these pictures. Let’s leave aside humaneness for now, it’s irrelevant in wartime.

The question is, what is it all for? What would have happened if Israel hadn’t provoked the Palestinians in Jerusalem? And what would have happened if even after these provocations it had swallowed its pride and removed its aggressive police officers from the Al-Aqsa compound, or not bombed high-rise apartment buildings in Gaza, to avoid a war? What would have happened if it showed restraint? Is it more powerful now? Is Hamas any weaker, or has it been weakened militarily but bolstered politically to an all-time high?

Hamas is the hero of the hour, not Israel. And regarding deterrence, the mother of all excuses for every war in Gaza, look how it worked out the last time they told us about deterrence, during the 2014 war. The supposedly deterred Hamas doubled its military might, as well as its boldness.

Hamas is also responsible for war crimes, obviously, but mainly, please note, against its own people. Building an aggressive war machine without any protection for the population against the Israeli military is a crime against humanity.

But we’re Israelis, so we must discuss our own war crimes. These are piling up in the current operation, which for a moment looked like it was being conducted with more caution than its predecessors. Now the blood of dozens of children in Gaza is flowing in the streets, a result of our pilots and soldiers’ crimes.

If the pilots could see the photos of the children they killed, if the commanders of air bases who appeared Friday night in all the TV studios, with their revolting mellifluous eloquence, saw these pictures, what would they say? That there was no choice? Now we can wait for the Black Friday that always happens at the end of a Gaza war. It will improve the balance of blood that has already assumed monstrous proportions.

Of all the terrible photos, one video from northern Gaza, taken Thursday night, has been etched in my memory. The camera was stationary, recording masses of people fleeing south, fearing an airstrike. It was late at night, and people were carrying plastic bags and babies, a sea of people fleeing for their lives, not for the first time, not for the last, with most of them not having a place to return to. One of them suddenly jumped onto the road to save a kitten – a rare moment of humanity.

We should look squarely at these pictures. What gives us the right to do all this? Where does it come from?